Today’s Headlines:We’ll Support Tinubu Because Of Buhari -Lalong, Ndidi Injured Again, Out For Weeks

We’ll Support Tinubu Because Of Buhari – Lalong

The Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Simon Bako Lalong has declared that the Council is committed to ensuring that the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima were duly elected in the forthcoming general elections.

Simon Bako Lalong who is the Governor of Plateau state was speaking in Bauchi on Monday during the presidential campaign Flagg off.

He said that, “We have no choice but to support the Tinubu-Shettima presidential ticket because that is what Mr President wants. He wants a good successor and he has found that in Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Ndidi Injured Again, Out For Weeks

Wilfred Ndidi will spend a couple of weeks on the sidelines as a result of muscle strain injury he sustained in training, according to Leicester City reporter, Owynn Palmer-Atkins.

“Brendan Rodgers tells me that Wilfred Ndidi has suffered a muscle strain in training and will be out for a couple of weeks,” Palmer-Atkins wrote on his Twitter handle.

The midfielder missed Leicester City’s 2-2 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday as a result of the setback.

NAHCO Management Says Strike Situation Is Under Control

Following the unpalatable flight experiences that played out due to the strike embarked upon by the workers of the Nigerian Ation Handling Company (NAHCO) over workers’ welfare, the management of the company has finally reacted saying it was already engaging the unions to bring an end to the chaotic situation.

The strike embarked upon by the workers led by the unions over the refusal of the NAHCO management to increase the workers’ welfare, led to the disruption of flights both ondisruption of flights both on the local and international scenes.

Many airlines including foreign carriers like Virgin Atlantic, Qatar, Ethiopian Airlines could not operate their flights with scores of passengers getting stranded across the country’s airports.

NCP Endorses Peter Obi, Pledges To Mobilise Members

The National Conscience Party (NCP) has endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, ahead of the February 25 presidential election.

In a statement on Monday, NCP National Chairman, Dr Tanko Yinusa, promised to mobilise party members to secure the needed votes for Obi’s victory.

He explained that the former Anambra governor “has all it takes to earn the trust and confidence of our party.”

“We will mobilize our members and supporters nationwide to canvass and vote for the Labour Party candidature because we share their philosophy and manifesto,” he stated.

Heavy Security As President Buhari Visits Lagos

There is a heavy presence of various security personnel at the Presidential Wing, Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, as President Muhammadu Buhari is expected in the state.

NAN reports that the President will be in Lagos from Jan. 23. to Jan. 24 to inaugurate several projects.

He is expected to inaugurate the Lekki Deep Sea Port, a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) venture between the Federal and Lagos State governments and a private company called Tolaram.

Illegally Employed Workers Remain Disengaged – Osun Govt

The Osun State Government on Monday said those workers illegally employed by the previous administration remain disengaged from the state’s workforce.

The Special Assistant, Community Communications to Governor Ademola Adeleke, Mr. Tunde Busari, disclosed this in a statement.

He accused former governor Gboyega Oyetola of deliberately padding the state payroll with All Progress Congress (APC) members to create a stage for a deeper financial crisis, conflict, and disharmony.

