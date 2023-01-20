Today’s Headlines:We’ll Secure Every Inch Of Nigeria_Tinubu;Obi Might Win In Anambra State – Soludo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

We’ll Secure Every Inch Of Nigeria — Tinubu

The presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said yesterday that his administration would surmount the security challenges confronting the country by taking appropriate measures to defend, secure all parts of Nigeria, if elected next month.

Tinubu made the declaration at a stakeholders’ consultation session with the Federation of Construction Industry in Nigeria, FOCI, the umbrella body of construction companies in the country in Abuja.

He said: From the outset of the campaign, I have declared my commitment to furthering the developmental feats achieved by the administration of President Muhammadu buhari. I hereby reiterate that commitment

Obi Might Win In Anambra State – Soludo

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state said the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi may win the February 25, 2023, presidential election in the state.

Soludo stated this in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, a political show monitored by our correspondent on Thursday

He said, “I wish Peter Obi the best of luck. Let him go and compete as others,” “We (APGA) are also competing in the same race. We have our own candidate (Peter Umeadi), who is also son of the soil, coincidentally from Anambra State as well, and he will do his own bit, get his own votes.”

The governor referred to his piece in November 2022 where he said that Obi might win in Anambra but won’t win the overall presidential election.

Why We Prefer Obi — OBJ, Ortom

FORMER President Olusegun Obasanjo and Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, yesterday, explained why they endorsed Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi for president.

Obasanjo justified his letter in which he threw his weight behind Obi, saying God would punish him if he failed to do the right thing.

On his part, Governor Ortom explained that although Obi, like most human beings, is not perfect, he possessed qualities of the kind of leader Nigeria needs at this point in her history.

The two leaders spoke at different fora.

Obasanjo spoke while featuring on an interactive session of the Experiential Leadership in Africa (TEL-Africa), held in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The TEL-AFRICA global interactive session has as its theme ‘Executive Decisions, Indecisions, and Leadership Development in Africa.’

Atiku Under Fire Over No Vote, No Contracts’ Remarks

The All Progressives Congress and the Social Democratic Party on Thursday knocked the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, over his vote-for-appointments comments in Abeokuta.

The PUNCH reports that Atiku, during a town hall meeting with stakeholders of the PDP in Ogun State on Wednesday, said members who wish to get appointments and contracts in his administration must ensure the party wins in their polling units.

The former vice president said the PDP can only win the presidential election if members work for the party’s victory in their various polling units.

