Today’s Headlines:We’ll Punish Okowa On February 25–Omo-Agege;PDP Demands Tinubu’s Disqualification

We’ll Punish Okowa On February 25–Omo-Agege

Deputy Senate President and the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Ovie Omo-Agege has said the electorate will punish Governor Ifeanyi Okowa over non-performance in the state in the forthcoming presidential election. Okowa is the running mate to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

Omo-Agege stated this at St George’s College in Obinoba community in Delta North during the flag off of his gubernatorial campaign.

According to Omo-Agege, the poor performance of Okowa in Delta State, a state he said received N4.2 trillion in the last seven years, and the division within the PDP has already given APC victory ahead of the polls.

Omo-Agege said the people of Delta State are now determined to ensure that the APC win all the three senatorial districts and the governorship poll in order to punish Okowa.

PDP Demands Tinubu’s Disqualification

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Monday, dragged the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, to court, urging the Independent National Electoral Commission to disqualify him from contesting the February 25 election over an alleged forfeiture of the sum of $460,000 to the United States authorities.

The council announced this in Abuja at a press conference by the spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan.

Ologbondiyan expressed the determination of the campaign council to file for accelerated hearing in the case in the interest of the nation as Nigeria’s laws do not permit an alleged convict, let alone an individual convicted on account of international crime of trafficking in narcotic, to stand election at any level.

Obi Woos Katsina Voters, Says You’ve Been Deceived

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has promised to reopen Nigeria’s borders and fight insecurity if elected in the forthcoming elections.

The LP presidential hopeful made the promises while speaking in Katsina, home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday.

He said insecurity and bad governance had caused extreme hardship and poverty in the country.

Mr Obi assured that he would build a new Nigeria for all, and boost the socio-economic activities of Katsina state and the nation in general.

He said his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed, and himself, have chosen to build a new Nigeria where security will be number one, adding “when we have security, we will open the border.”

My Govt’ll Carry Deltans, Residents Along — Oborevwori

ASABA-GUBERNATORIAL candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, has promised that his administration would carry all Deltans and residents of the State along when elected Governor.

Oborevwori who made the promise during a meeting hosted by Chief Isaac Akpoveta in his Ofuoma country home, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the State, commended the people for standing behind one of their own, Olorogun David Edevbie before and after the primaries.

He said: “I want to commend you people for standing by one of your own, Olorogun David Edevbie, you people did very well. Now that we are approaching the election, I want to appeal to you to vote for me as your next Governor. I will remember you people in my administration if elected the next Governor of our dear state. I will run an all-inclusive government. Also, you people should vote for all other candidates of the PDP”.

