Today’s Headlines:We’ll Not Fight Aimlessly As Opposition Party–Fayose;Tinubu Signs Executive Orders

We’ll Not Fight Aimlessly As Opposition Party – Fayose

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

Former Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, has said that members of the opposition parties in Nigeria would not fight just for the sake of it.

At a briefing after meeting with President Bola Tinubu on Thursday in Abuja, he said opposition parties would not constitute themselves into armies of counter production to national development.

Fayose said that the development and sustaining of Nigeria should not be left in the hands of one man or party.

“I am still a member of the People’s Democratic Party, and I will never leave it for anything. However, I have to give credit to whom it is due.

“I came to see the president to commend him for the giant strides he has taken so far. This is a man that has shown a clear vision for the country and we all need to support him to achieve these lofty dreams.

“People like me and Wike and the G5 governors are ready to support any president that shows capacity to lead the country.

Tinubu Signs Executive Orders

Photo Credit:The Sun papers

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, signed four Executive Orders as part of efforts to address manufacturers’ concerns bordering on inconducive operating environment in the country.

This is as he assured Nigerians that there would not be further tax raise without robust and wide consultations undertaken within the context of a coherent fiscal policy framework.

The president’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, disclosed this, yesterday, while addressing State House Correspondents in Abuja.

The new orders which addressed recent tax changes by his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, include the suspension of the five per cent Excise tax on telecommunication services and the Excise Duties escalation on locally manufactured products.

Tinubu also signed the Finance Act (Effective Date Variation) Order, 2023, which now defers the commencement date of the changes contained in the Act from May 23 to September 1. The Order is to ensure adherence to the 90 days minimum advance notice for tax changes as contained in the 2017 National Tax Policy.

Alake said the president also signed The Customs, Excise Tariff (Variation) Amendment Order, 2023, shifting the commencement date of the tax changes from March 27 to August 1 and also in line with the National Tax Policy.

Photo Credit:Google

Tinubu’s Victory Has Come To Stay –Jaji

Photo Credit:The Sun papers

Mallam Ahmed Moyosore (Moyo) Jaji, chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is former Executive Secretary of Ojodu Local Council Development Area. In this interview, he insisted that no election in the world is without flaws and dismissed the recent European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) report on the 2023 election. He insists that the victory of Tinubu has come to stay and that whatever flaws noticed during the election cannot take pre-eminence over societal wellbeing. He also discussed other national issues.

The 2023 general elections are done with but a lot of issues still surround the conduct of the Independent National Electoral Commission and how promises were made and not fulfilled, especially regarding the real-time upload of the presidential election result on the INEC viewing portal (IRev), which gave room for doubt and suspicion on the integrity and transparency of the election, what is your take?

People may accuse me of bias because I am an All Progressives Congress (APC) member but I think what happened was that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) outsmarted the politicians. The courts have affirmed that INEC is at liberty to decide how, when and the manner of declaring election results. Intelligence report suggests that there were sinister plots to manipulate the bimodal voter accreditation system (BVAS) by some political parties so that whatever INEC uploads to the IRev the BVAS will download a different thing that will favour those behind the manipulation. There is an audio tape where some principal opposition leaders were discussing how to beat the system before the election.

Tinubu Writes Reps, Seeks Confirmation Of Service Chiefs

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has officially sent a letter to the House of Representatives requesting the confirmation of the newly appointed Service Chiefs.

The request was contained in a letter read on the floor of the House by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas during Thursday’s plenary.

In a letter addressed to the Speaker and read at Plenary, the President asked the lawmakers to consider speedy confirmation of the Service Chiefs and the Chief of Defence Staff in accordance with extant laws.

The service chiefs to be confirmed are Maj. Gen. C.G Musa, Chief of Defence Staff; Maj. T. A Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral E. A Ogalla Chief of Naval Staff and AVM H.B Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff.

The president in the letter said that the request was in compliance with the provisions of Section 18(1) of the Armed Forces Act. Cap A20 Laws the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

The PUNCH reports that President had while the National Assembly was on break appointed service chiefs.

El_Zaxks (

)