Today’s Headlines:We Won’t Get Involved–DHQ;Gov Adeleke Reaffirms Commitment To Youth Development

We Won’t Get Involved–DHQ

Photo Credit:Daily Post Nigeria

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has insisted that the military is happy and there are no plans for a coup in Nigeria.

Speaking on Friday, the DHQ Director, Defence Information, Tukur Gusau, frowned at reports claiming there were welfare issues within the armed forces of Nigeria.

Gusau added that the report in circulation is calling on the military to interfere in the democracy of the country.

“We wish to state unequivocally that the military is happy and better under democracy and will not get involved in any act to sabotage the hard-earned democracy in our country.

“The AFN, under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff, General CG Musa, is determined to ensure complete subordination of the Armed Forces to constitutional authority under His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and will not be distracted from its roles that are well defined in the 1999 constitution (as amended),” the statement reads.

Governor Adeleke Reaffirms Commitment To Youth Development

Photo Credit:Daily Post Nigeria

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has reiterated his commitment to uplifting youth in the state, adding that his administration is already putting in place mechanism for young people to make good use of their potentials.

The Governor who stated this in a message signed by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, as part of activities to commemorate the 2023 International Youth Day described youths as the future that must be nurtured and supported.

He acknowledged the creativity, resourcefulness, and potential of young people in the state, saying the theme of this year’s event: “Youth: Shaping Our Future”, underscored the interest of his administration in youth development.

He said his administration is revising existing policy on youth development and will create an implementation plan that will make it possible for young people to achieve the needed growth as well as prepare them for the future.

Aside from the policy review, Adeleke noted that his administration has developed a climate agenda which has the youth at the centre of its implementation.

According to the Governor, the his Climate Advisory Council is developing a state climate policy whose implementation will be driven by youth and women.

“On this International Youth Day, I celebrate the incredible potentials of our young people and reaffirm my commitment to their developments,” the statement noted.

“As a government, we have demonstrated interest in promoting young people as can be seen in the numbers we have given opportunities to serve in one capacity or the other. Beyond this, we are working on a broader approach to ensure that youth can play their role in shaping our present and future.

“Soon, we will begin the implementation of the many recommendations by the Youth Advisory Council put up shortly after last year’s election, and it promises to be a masterstroke in our desire to drive progress and transformation for youth in Osun state.”

He called on young people to embrace their strengths, especially in innovative thinking, to contribute significantly to the growth and sustainable development in the society, urging them to shun any act of criminality that would hurt people around them.

Photo Credit:Google

Protest Hits Kano Over ECOWAS’ Planned Military Intervention In Niger

Photo Credit:Daily Post Nigeria

Protests have hit Kano State over the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) planned deployment of a standby military force in Niger.

The protesters on Saturday embarked on a demonstration to show their displeasure at the planned military invasion of the Niger Republic.

While moving in a procession, they chanted, “Nigeriens are our brothers; Nigeriens are also our family.

“Niger is ours; we don’t want war; war against Niger is injustice, a plot by the Western forces.”

They displayed Nigerian and Nigerian flags alongside placards, chanting anti-war catchphrases.

Meanwhile, the Niger junta had announced a cut of diplomatic ties with Nigeria.

Consequently, Nigeria cut the electricity supply to Niger.

DAILY POST recalls that on 26 July, the military junta overthrew Niger’s democratically elected President, Mohamed Bazoum.

Federal Govt Charges Youth To Harness Potential On World Skills Day

Photo Credit:Leadership

In line with the United Nations General Assembly’s (UNGA) declaration on the celebration of the World Youth Skills Day, the Nigerian government has commemorated the Day with a charge to the country’s youth to look inwards, identify their aspirations, dreams, talents and potential, with a view to putting them into positive use for socio-economic development of the nation.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar, gave the charge while delivering his keynote address at the occasion held at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, on Saturday.

He said the youth are the greatest asset any nation can have and thus legitimately regarded as the future leaders, who are potentially the highest investment of a country’s socio-economic, political and technological development.

Ismaila, however, observed that the number of youth who are unemployed or exposed to lower quality level work was of great concern to the government.

He explained that this year’s Commemoration with the theme: ‘Skilling Teachers, Trainers and Youth for a Transformative Future’ was apt as it was set to bring in the required synergy among all job and employment creators, with a view to increasing enthusiasm for skills acquisition and entrepreneurship among the youth aimed at taking them off the steeets.

The permanent secretary assured of the Ministry’s unreserved commitment to full implementation of the core mandate of youth development policies in line with the policy thrust of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration through its numerous skill acquisition programmes, which he said, has been exhibited through various investment and intervention programmes and thus urged the youth to reciprocate the gesture by putting their talents into positive use.

While calling on well-meaning Nigerians, development partners, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) as well as relevant stakeholders to continue to partner and collaborate with the Federal Government, not only in the area of identifying and catering for the youth but also empowering them in their various fields of endeavour, Alhaji Ismaila urged them to be committed to youth skills development through the creation of various platforms to showcase their talents, skills and connectivity so as to promote national development.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Director, Enterprise Development and Promotion Department (EDPD), Mr Olugbenga Momoh, assured of the youth’s readiness and commitment

to equip themselves with relevant ICT skills in order to explore job and employment opportunities in the technological-driven economy of the world so as to become relevant in the work of the future.

He commended all the partners for their support and the present administration in particular for the commitment towards the successful implementation of youth programmes, adding that it is a clear demonstration of all to one of the potential strategies at reducing the rate of Youth unemployment, poverty and restivness, especially among the youth and the attendant vices plaguing our nation.

Highlights of the occasion included the presentation of goodwill messages by Development Partners, NGOs, as well as relevant stakeholders

