Today’s Headlines:We Were Not Consulted—NLC Faults FG’s N5bn Subsidy Removal Palliative To States;Flood: 1 Dead, 14 Others Injured In Yobe

We Were Not Consulted—NLC Faults FG’s N5bn Subsidy Removal Palliative To States

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has faulted the disbursement of N5 billion loan to states as a palliative to cushion the impacts of the petrol subsidy removal.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television on Friday, Joe Ajaero, NLC president, said the federal government has institutionalised the “attitude of sharing money” instead of thinking outside the box.

In August, the federal government announced a N5 billion palliative package for each state of the federation, including the federal capital territory (FCT).

Some state governments had announced the receipt of the cash palliative.

On Friday, Wale Edun, minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy, said only N2 billion out of the N5 billion loan has been disbursed to the states.

Speaking on the cash palliative, Ajaero said labour unions did not have any discussion with the federal government on the disbursement of the N5 billion.

“What is that N5 billion for? The federal government is giving allocations to state governments,” he said.

Flood: 1 Dead, 14 Others Injured In Yobe

Yobe State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, has revealed that one person lost his life while 14 others sustained varying degrees of injuries due to flooding in Damaturu, the State capital.

The Executive Secretary of the agency, Mohammed Goje gave the revelation on Friday his verified Facebook page, noting that the SEMA team had carried out a rapid assessment of the disaster.

“Findings revealed that over 200 households have been affected in Ganyen Kura; Malari Behind WfP Warehouse; 3-bedroom Gujba Road Housing Estate; Pompomari, Nayi-Nawa; Abbari West and Bulabulin Tsallake communities”, he posted.

Why I Have A Fleet Of Private Jets, Bishop Oyedepo Reveals

Bishop David Oyedepo, Founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide AKA Winners Chapel has opened up on why he acquired a fleet of private jets.

According to him, the reason is because God has blessed him richly.

In a recent sermon at his church, also known as Winners Chapel, Oyedepo stated his church is now changing planes like bicycles because of God’s blessings.

The popular pastor disclosed that when God first told him that he was going to fly, he and his church never pursued it with human energy.

He said: ”God told us we are going to fly; if He left us to plan to fly, it won’t enter our budget in the next ten years. We are just changing planes like we change bicycles because His blessings make us rich and add no sorrow.

Crude Oil Production At 1.6m bpd, Says Kyari

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited says Nigeria’s crude oil production level (including condensate) is currently at 1.67 million barrels per day (bpd).

Mele Kyari, group chief executive officer (GCEO) of NNPC, spoke at a press briefing in Abuja on Friday.

In July 2023, the country’s crude oil (and condensate) output fell to 1.29 million barrels per day (bpd), from 1.48 million bpd in the previous month.

Giving updates at the news conference, Kyari said oil production increased by over 300,000 bpd.

