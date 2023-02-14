This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines:We Have No Preferred Candidate _US ;Attacking Nigerians Won’t Help APC–Atiku

We Have No Preferred Candidate — U.S

Ahead of the February 25 presidential election, the United States government has said that it has no preferred candi­date but is keenly interested in the con­solidation of the democratic process in Africa’s largest democracy.

Molly Phee, the United States As­sistant Secretary of State for Bureau of Africa Affairs, made her country’s position known during a courtesy visit on the chairman of the Indepen­dent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, in Abuja.

“I want to make it clear that United States is not backing any candidate. We are backing the electoral process, we are backing democracy”, Phee said.

She said the coming election matters to the United States, Ni­geria being a worthy partner, as she lauds the effort the country has made since 1999 to consoli­date and solidify her democratic trajectory.

“The United States values highly our partnership with Nigeria, we are both diverse de­mocracies, and we are to encour­age a successful election that is free, fair and peaceful.

“And I am happy to say that I have great confidence that you will have a successful election. Since 1999, Nigeria has been moving up, up, up in solidifying and consolidating its democratic trajectory”, she said.

She noted the great work the commission under Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has made to midwife a credible electoral process and enjoined all citizen to believe in the integrity of the current electoral process.

Attacking Nigerians Won’t Help APC –Atiku

Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation has said the alleged resort to violent attacks against Nigerians by All Progressives Congress ( APC) would not help the party in the February 25 presidential election.

The campaign, in a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the alleged attacks as an inexcusable act of cowardice. It noted that rather than accept their alleged rejection by Nigerians, the APC was allegedly unleashing violence on innocent Nigerians.

It is clear that the purpose of this attack is to instil fear, foist a siege mentality on Nigerians and create voter apathy by making our nation to appear unsafe for Nigerians to come out and vote.”

It said that explained why the All APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, did not sign the first National Peace Accord, as well as the establishment of the Jagaban Army.

The campaign, while commending Nigerians for their courage, charged the security agencies to go after those behind the attacks, as well as protect innocent citizens from further attacks.

We Will Get Those Who Stole Calabar Port Project Money — Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President Atiku Abu­bakar has said that when elected, he will bring those who stole Calabar port proj­ect money to book.

Speaking in Calabar, Cross River State, on Mon­day during the party’s pres­idential campaign rally, Atiku again emphasised why the nation must be re­structured and why restruc­turing will be beneficial to the country.

Atiku, who said that his government will implement policies grounded by the All Progressives Congress (APC), added that “if you vote for the PDP for the president and the governor, we will work together with your legislators to make sure that we implement the policies that have been grounded by the APC, since APC came that project is dead, you must have heard those that have stolen the money for that project, don’t worry we will get them.”

Explaining further what his government will do for the people of Cross River, Atiku said, “Let me also as­sure you that your agricul­tural exploits will be to your benefit, there is the issue of infrastructural develop­ment, the road network link­ing you with neighbouring states and the proposed railway from Lagos through Calabar to Port Harcourt. I promised you this will also be done.”

On restructuring the country, Atiku said: “An­other very inspiring policy of ours is the policy of re­structuring of the country. By restructuring we mean, reducing the powers and resources of the Federal Government and giving them to the states and lo­cal governments. So that you will hold your leaders responsible for your devel­opment and progress, this will make the Federal Gov­ernment less powerful, the powers and resources will be deployed to the states for your benefit.

Don’t Believe Lies, I’m Supporting Tinubu 100% — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his support for the actualisa­tion of the presidential ambition of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the forthcoming presidential election.

The President spoke through the Minister for Communica­tion and Digital Economy, Isa Ibrahim Ali Pantami, during the Presidential campaign rally of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Gombe on Monday.

He called on Nigerians, es­pecially APC supporters not to believe the lies that he is not supporting Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as his successor.

He reminded the people of what his administration has done in respect to the soon com­mencement of the drilling of oil in Kolmani area of Gombe State.

He also disclosed that a con­tinuation of APC Government through Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will bring more projects in the State having approved the execution of 60 to 65 projects in Gombe State.

In his address, the Presiden­tial candidate of the All Progres­sive Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, assured the people in the capacity filled Pantami Stadium that with his Presidency, progress will surely manifest itself in Gombe State and Nigeria as a whole.

He particularly pointed out areas his administration will ensure Gombe State excel to in­clude, the Kolmani oil project, the multi-billion naira Industrial park, food production, industrial­ization and employment opportu­nities for the youths.

