Today’s Headlines:We Have Fulfilled Our Pledge To Nigerians–Malami;Don’t Cause War Melaye Warns INEC

We Have Fulfilled Our Pledge To Nigerians – Malami

The minister of Justice and attorney general of the federation, Abubakar Chika Malami has said that president Muhammadu Buhari has fulfilled his pledge to Nigerians of consolidating democracy in Nigeria.

Malami made the statement in Birnin Kebbi shortly after casting his ballot at his unit of 064 Garkar Nagambo in Nassarawa 1 Birnin Kebbi.

The minister who displayed his thumprinted ballots to voters said that what Nigerians are witnessing today February the 25th,2023, was the fulfilment of Buhari’s promise to Nigerians as he pledged to deepen democracy through transparent, credible, free and fair elections “we have promised Nigerians that we will conduct elections deviod of rancour and strenuous processes to consolidate our democracy according to the dictate of our constitution and then electoral act he said “

Malami commended INEC for the smooth conduct of the polls in the state and else where thanked votes for their peaceful conduct and orderly manner, he added that deepening democracy is the core mandate of Buhari led government which is being demonstrated here at the polling unit and across the country, he was accompanied by his wife and other teaming supporters.

Don’t Cause War Melaye Warns INEC

One of the spokespersons for Atiku, Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Dino Melaye, has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to avoid creating a war by manipulating election results.

Melaye also insisted that the people’s choice and authentic results must be announced.

His statement is contained in a post his Twitter handle on Sunday.

Melaye said manual computation of results should be resisted.

“INEC should avoid creating a war. The people’s choice and authentic results must be announced. If security agencies or INEC compromise this election, There will be no country as we are ready to die this time around. No manual computation! No compromise,” he tweeted.

Don’t Throw Nigeria Into Crisis LP Begs INEC

The Director General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Balogun Akin Osuntokun, has implored the Independent National Electoral Commission not to plunge the nation into an avoidable crisis after a largely peaceful election.

Osuntokun said this in a statement early on Sunday.

He expressed the party’s displeasure at the conduct of INEC officials in most parts of Lagos, Imo, Rivers, and Delta States where he said a substantial number of his party members were disenfranchised.

The DG expressed gratitude to Nigerians for maintaining peace in the face of provocation by the status quo politicians working in cahoots with INEC officials in an attempt to subvert their collective will.

Osuntokun said, “INEC Should Not Throw Nigeria into crisis. First, we are grateful to God that the Nigerian election has not become the bloodshed that many enemies of our dear country had predicted.

“We thank Nigerian people that in spite of the glaring failures of INEC and the deliberate criminality of status quo politicians they came out and stayed throughout and peacefully cast their votes.

Voting To Continue In C’ River On Sunday – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) has extended voting in the presidential and national assembly elections in Cross River to Sunday, February 26.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Mrs Anthonia Nwobi, Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity, on behalf of Prof. Gabriel Yomere, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Cross River.

According to Nwobi, the extension became necessary for the presidential and national assembly election to hold in areas of the state where it could not hold on the original date of Feb. 25

“The extension to Sunday was for the exercise to hold in polling units and wards in Cross River that election did not take place, including Bakassi Local Government Area, Dayspring 1 and 2 as well as Qua Island.

“Voting in the affected areas will resume by 8 am and end at noon.

