Today’s Headlines:We Expect 99% Support, Victory For APC- Ganduje, Six Died In Road Accident In Osun

We Expect 99 Percent Support, Victory For APC- Ganduje

As the electorate in Kogi State prepares to file out for the governorship election on November 11, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, has said he expects 99 percent support and victory.

Ganduje spoke while addressing APC members and supporters at the official inauguration of the party’s National and State Campaign Councils for the Nov. 11 governorship election.

Six Die In Road Accident In Osun

Six persons have been confirmed dead in a multiple road accident on Saturday morning at Imesi-Ile.

This was made known in a First Information Report, FIR, by the spokesperson of the Osun Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, Agnes Ogungbemi, on behalf of the Sector Commander, Henry Benemaisia.

NDLEA Arrests Notorious Drug Dealer With 6.8kg Of Cannabis In Yobe

tives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Yobe State Command, have rearrested a suspected drug dealer, Abubakar Usman, who has been wanted since 2022.

The Command’s Principal Staff Officer, Media and Advocacy, Ramatu SB, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday and made available to newsmen in Damaturu.

Edo Council Election: PDP Wins All 18 LGAs

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has cleared all 18 Local Government Areas in the Edo State local government election held on Saturday.

Channels Television reports that the results released by the state independent electoral commission showed that PDP swept the votes in all the local government areas in the State.

