Today’s Headlines:We Didn’t Promise Miracles During Campaign- Oshiomhole, Let’s End Sit-at-home-Mbah

We didn’t promise miracles to Nigerians during Tinubu’s campaign, says Oshiomhole

A Senator representing Edo North Adams Oshiomhole has said they did not promise miracles to Nigerians when they campaigned for the election of President Bola Tinubu.

Oshiomhole, a former National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), said this on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

The former Edo State governor said Nigerians need to be patient with the new government, noting that the president is not a magician that will immediately solve all problems in the country.

“They know they were not electing a magician. And nobody promised a magical solution,” Oshiomhole said.

“You don’t need to give me an example. I know what we (APC) promised more than you who was reporting it. Whatever you reported, we were the source. We did not promise a 24-hour solution. We did not promise miracles. We did not promise an overnight solution.

“You show me any document that says in 48 hours, this will be done. In 14 days, this should be done. In 21 days, this should be done.

“I think you are the one who has the illusion that once a promise is made, automatically once you get into office, either spiritually or by miracles, solutions will emerge.”

The former Edo State governor said since the removal of fuel subsidy, Tinubu has taken steps to address the impacts of the decision.

Let’s end sit-at-home, says Mbah

Enugu State Government has again urged residents to disregard today’s sit-at-home order by the factional members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and go about their businesses.

The government directs resumption of activities on Mondays and threatens to sanction civil servants, schools, markets “and others that observe the illegal IPOB order.” Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, Secretary to the State Government, gave the directive in a statement he signed at the weekend in Enugu.

He said: “Enugu State Government wishes to remind the good people and residents of the state that the ban on the illegal Monday sit-at-home order remains effective.

”In view of this, civil servants, schools, markets, financial institutions, business premises and others are hereby directed to resume normal activities on Monday.”

Onyia added that the state government had restated its resolve to apply sanctions against defaulters of its cancellation of the illegal order.

”Markets that fail to open to customers on Monday shall be shut down indefinitely and shops in the markets that close on Monday shall be sealed off and re-allocated to those eager to do business in the state.

”Government extends the same warning of sanctions against schools, financial institutions, shopping malls, department stores, business premises and others that may defy its directive,” he said.

Onyia said the illegal sit-at-home order was totally at odds with the Igbo spirit of industry, hard work, enterprise, productivity and creativity. ”Therefore, the public is urged to go about their daily activities, as security measures have been put in place to protect lives and property,” he said.

Tinubu hugs deadline, replaces 4 names on ministerial list

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has issued a seven-day ultimatum to a Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, a.k.a. Davido, to pull down his video which portrayed Islam in bad light or face spiritual or legal action or both.

MURIC founder and Executive Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

“Logos Olori, an artist under David Adeleke, a.k.a. Davido, a Nigerian singer, recently released a music video with the caption, ‘Jaye Lo’. In the video, some people dressed in white jalabiyas like Muslims were seen praying the way Muslims do before launching into dancing as they recited some Quranic verses and prayed.

“Mats were spread for those praying behind an ‘Imam’ who used the popular single-prayer rug (sajadah). Those who were praying also read out what looked like Muslim recitations in Arabic language and prostrated the way Muslims do in prayer.

“Logos Olori himself was seen sitting on the roof of a mosque-like building mounted with a horn public address system thus creating the complete impression of a mosque scenario.

“There is no doubt that the scene in the music video is the setting of a Muslim prayer session but mixing it with singing and dancing is utterly wrong in concept and grossly misleading in content. In like manner, sitting on top of a ‘mosque’ or what looks like it with the type of loud speaker used on top of mosques is most primitive, extremely serpentine and categorically unacceptable,” Akintola said.

He added: “Thousands of Nigerian Muslims have expressed displeasure with the new music video and the Nigerian media have published their reactions.

Gunmen Kill 3 Nigerian Policemen, Cart Away Rifles, Burn Patrol Van In Delta

Three police officers attached to the Dragon Patrol Team, Delta state police command have been killed by yet-to-be-identified gunmen, SaharaReporters has learnt.

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident happened on Sunday, while the patrol team were on stop and search duty along the Ughelli/Asaba Road by IDU Roundabout, Oleh, headquarters of Isoko South Local Government Area of the state.

The gunmen reportedly opened fire on them and killed three members of the patrol team.

Giving the names of the three policemen killed by the gunmen as Inspector Monday Orowhigoh, Inspector Festus Obey and a yet-togbe identified mobile policeman on escort duty, police sources said.

One ASP Chuks Ijeh sustained injuries and is receiving treatment in the hospital.

A police signal sighted by SaharaReporters, titled “Incident Report-Attack / Murder On Dragon Police Personnel”, dated Sunday 23/7/2023, narrated what happened.

“Grateful be informed that today being the 23rd of July 2023 at about 1230hrs team of dragon police personnel led by ASP Chuks Ijeh on a stop and search at I.D.U roundabout Oleh.

“While it started raining the officers sheltered themselves in an abandoned filling station close to check point armed men suspected to be arm robbers numbering about six walked out from Olomoro bush shooting sporadically on the patrol men one Insp. Monday Orowhigoh, Insp. Festus Obey and a mobile man on escort duty died on the spot while ASP Chuks Ijeh sustained injuries.

