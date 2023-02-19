This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today's Headlines:We Didn't Invade Tinubu's Residence- EFCC, Adamu, APC Govs Meet Behind Closed Door

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reacted to reports suggesting that the anti-graft agency recently invaded the home of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The EFCC, in a statement on Sunday and signed by its spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren on Sunday afternoon, rebutted the claims and noted that they never carried out such raid.

Adamu, APC Govs Meet Behind Closed Doors

Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman is currently having a closed-door meeting with State Governors elected on the party’s platform.

Before the meeting went into a closed doors, Adamu said it was to discuss recent developments in the country without blaming anyone.

Christ Embassy Sends Message To Nigerians

The Christ Embassy has advised the electorates to vote for the right candidates and not for political parties in the forthcoming general elections.

Dr. Eddy Owase, host pastor, Christ Embassy, Warri Ministry Centre, gave the advice on Sunday in Warri during the “Commemorating Launch of the book, Rhapsody of Realities, in 7,858 Languages in the World”.

Police Arrest 15 Persons Over Destruction Of Banks In Akwa Ibom

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom has announced the arrest of 15 persons over alleged destruction of banks in Oron Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko MacDon confirmed the arrest to newsmen in Oron on Sunday.

