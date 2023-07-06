Today’s Headlines:We Didn’t Concede Ministerial Slot To Wike -Rivers APC; Founder, CAC Oke-Agbara, Prophet Olowere Is Dead

We Didn’t Concede Ministerial Slot To Wike_ Rivers APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has denied ceding the state’s ministerial slot to former governor Nyesom Wike.

Spokesperson Darlington Nwauju described the claim as ‘the most fantastically audacious of lie.

He said: “The party has never interacted with the Amalgamated Bola Tinubu Campaign Council as we have more than 100 NGOs and support groups who worked for the APC in Rivers State.

For clarity, no NGO or individual outside the officially recognised party structure has the authority to award any entitlements to the former governor, who is obviously a card carrying member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). We wonder where the group or individual derived its powers to speak for APC from.

“Tony Okocha is not a member of our party, and we have not received any communication from the National Secretariat that he has been granted waivers to join our party.

Founder, CAC Oke-Agbara, Prophet Olowere Is Dead

A renown evangelist and founder of Christ Apostolic Church, Oke-Agbara, Asi Bodija, Prophet Michael Ojo Olowere popularly refers to as Baba Ollowere dead.

Baba died on Wednesday at his Asi residence, Ibadan.

Obi Not LP Members When Nominated, Tinubu Tells Tribunal

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) yesterday heard that Labour Party (LP) candidate in the February 25 poll Peter Obi was not a member when he was nominated.

Senate Majority Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, testified as the sole witness of President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettma in their defence of the petition by Obi and LP.

Counsel for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), drew Bamidele’s attention to the LP’s membership register for Anambra State, which was already in evidence, and asked him to confirm whether Obi’s name was on it.

Bamidele looked at the document and told the court that Obi’s name was not on the register, which the LP submitted to INEC with an April 25, 2022 cover letter.

Tinubu and Shettma had argued that not being a member of the party, Obi was not qualified to contest on the LP platform.

Buhari Refused Wise Counsels On Vital Issues_Ladoja

Senator Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja is a former governor of Oyo State. He hosted journalists at his Ibadan Ondo street residence where he remarked that most of the issues President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is acting upon now had been discussed with his predecessor, Muhamadu Buhari but he (Buhari) turned a deaf ear. DAILY POST correspondent in Oyo state, Musliudeen Adebayo was at Ladoja’s residence when the Otun Olubadan of Ibadan land remarked that his ambition is to become Olubadan of Ibadan land. Excerpts.

Sallah celebration this year was held amid very bad economic situations in the country. What do you see about this?

Just as our Imam said at the Eid prayer ground, one year there was famine and another year there was abundance. With the new government in place in Nigeria, abundance will start coming. It may look difficult initially. But we all know difficult decisions have to be taken before we can expect succour at the end of it. So, to those of us who are still alive, please do not lose hope

