Today’s Headlines:War Not Ideal For My Economic Reforms-Tinubu, OBJ To Speaks At Church Anniversary

Niger: War not ideal for my economic reforms — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu said on Saturday that war is neither ideal for his economic reforms nor for the West African sub-region, but affirmed that the defence of democracy is sacrosanct.

He made the declaration when he hosted U.S. Presidential Envoy and Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Ambassador Molly Phee, at the presidential villa in Abuja.

He said that the crisis in the Niger Republic would not deter him from concluding his economic reform programme successfully for the benefit of Nigerians and that he takes no queue from any nation but will only advance the interest of the Nigerian state in his approach towards ECOWAS’ handling of the regional standoff.

Tinubu said, “We are deep in our attempts to peacefully settle the issue in Niger by leveraging on our diplomatic tools. I continue to hold ECOWAS back, despite its readiness for all options, in order to exhaust all other remedial mechanisms.

“War is not ideal for my economic reforms or for the region, but the defence of democracy is sacrosanct. The ECOWAS consensus is that we will not allow anyone to insincerely buy time.”

He advised that U.S. policy should be intentionally collaborative with independent African democracies at a time when they are under assault by anti-democratic forces within and outside of the continent.

The President noted that American-backed development finance and multilateral institutions, which were designed to support war-torn Europe after World War II, require swift and comprehensive reform to meet the developmental requirements of younger democracies in Africa, which operate in authoritarian-crowded environments, such that the legitimate yearnings of Africans would no longer be manipulated to serve the narrow aims of self-seeking demagogues through unconstitutional takeovers of power.

Obasanjo, Okoh, others to speak at church’s Anniversary

A former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, and the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Daniel Okoh, among others have been billed to speak at the 16th anniversary of Love of Christ Church.

The Founder of the church, Esther Ajayi, announced this in a statement on Friday.

Ajayi said in the statement that the programme which had been themed, ‘Harvest of divine victory’ would begin with a vigil by the youths.

“The President of CAN, Daniel Okoh will be in the church to preach. Also, the former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, will be in attendance as well as a former Minister, Mrs Onikepo Akande, and former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel. His Royal Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, will attend, and some other notable dignitaries.”

Ajayi also said that the church would use the opportunity to let the people know the faithfulness of God.

“Celebrating every day is mandatory, especially 16 years of God’s faithfulness. If you thank God for his faithfulness, you will receive more. The Lord continuously energizes us. Because of his faithfulness, we will praise him,’’ she said.

Atiku’s lawyer: Tinubu has two Chicago varsity certificates signed by different people

Angela Liu, counsel to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar in the US, says Chicago State University has provided two similar certificates indicating that President Bola Tinubu attended its institution.

Liu said while the first certificate was signed by three people, the other one was signed by two people.

She was speaking in response to a submission by Tinubu’s lawyers.

According to filings by Oluwole Afolabi and Christopher Carmichael, counsel to Tinubu, an unidentified clerk of the university made the error about the date the school stated on his recently-issued certificate, thereby creating “the appearance of differences”.

The counsel of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate said while one document asserts that Tinubu was issued the certificate on June 22, 1979, another suggests that the president received the degree on June 27, 1979.

The former vice-president is seeking a disclosure of the president’s certificate from the US university. The documents he is making his case on – tendered at the US court and presidential election tribunal – were seen by TheCable.

“The document marked ‘A’ is the certificate submitted by Tinubu to INEC. This certificate is in every material respect, exactly the same as the document marked ‘B’ except for the following,” Liu said.

Tribunal throws out petitions against two PDP lawmakers in Kaduna.

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Kaduna State has dismissed the petition filed against two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives members.

The tribunal on Saturday dismissed the petitions instituted against David Umar Gurara, who represents the Kachia/Kagarko Federal Constituency, and Hon. Bashir Shadow, a member representing the Kauru Federal Constituency.

They were returned in the House of Representatives election conducted on February 25th, 2023, by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

They were dragged before the tribunal by the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Gabriel Haar Zock and Hon. Mukhtar Zakari.

In his petition, Zock alleged that elections were not conducted in 43 polling units, asking the tribunal to nullify INEC’s proclamation and order fresh elections.

Zakari had instituted a petition against Shadow alleging that he presented a forged school certificate and prayed the tribunal to order INEC to issue him a certificate of return as he came second during the election.

Delivering the judgment in the petition filed by Gabriel Haar Zock, the Tribunal Chairman Justice H.H Kereng, who delivered judgment in David Umar Gurara’s petition, declared that the petitioner had failed to provide credible evidence to prove his case. He dismissed the petition in its entirety.

