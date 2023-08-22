Today’s Headlines:Vows To Tackle Food Insecurity;Why Wike May Get Into Trouble With Tinubu–Sani

FG Vows To Tackle Food Insecurity

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, on Monday, assumed office and vowed that the Federal Government will ensure that it feeds Nigerians and exports food to earn foreign exchange for the country.

He said these were the targets of his team, stressing that Nigeria had the potential to achieve the set goals.

Kyari spoke at the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security in Abuja during a brief reception organised by the ministry for him and the Minister of State, Aliyu Abdullahi.

He said, “We know the challenge that we face now. Hunger is one of the big problems that we have in this country. When I say hunger, it also means food and there are challenges to food security, insecurity is one of them, flooding is another, there are other issues.

For me and for my colleague – the Minister of State, and even state governors, the biggest hope that we have is the political will driven by President Bola Tinubu.

“I think we have a big challenge but it is not insurmountable. Our target is not only to secure and feed the country but also to export food which we have that potential and it is just there.”

Why FCT Minister Wike may get into trouble with Tinubu–Sani

Shehu Sani, a socio-political commentator, on Tuesday, said there is high possibility the newly-inaugurated Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, will get himself into “serious political trouble” with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said while there is no doubt about Wike’s capability to deliver on his job, there is also tendency that he may land in trouble with the president “by his utterances or actions.”

The former Kaduna Central Senator said Wike must learn how to “walk in a minefield or be blown by it.

On his Twitter handle, Sani wrote, “The capacity and competence of the new FCT minister to deliver is without doubt.The possibility of getting himself and the President into serious political trouble by his utterances or actions is also without doubt.He will have to learn to walk in a minefield or be blown by it.

El-Rufai Warns ECOWAS Against Military Intervention In Niger

The former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has cautioned the Economic Community of West African States against military intervention in Niger Republic.

The ECOWAS defence chiefs had on Thursday pledged readiness to participate in a standby force that would restore democracy in Niger after generals toppled and detained President Mohamed Bazoum.

In a statement X, formerly known as Twitter, El-Rufai said, “As ECOWAS beats the drums of war, I recall the 1970s rock classic by Dire Straits – ‘Brothers in Arms’, because a war within our subregion is a war between brothers. Indeed, the people of Niger Republic are one and the same with those living in Northern Nigeria.

“Let us bend therefore over backwards to avoid this civil war between brothers.”

PUNCH reports that the Nigerian Guild of Editors had urged President Bola Tinubu to employ diplomacy in addressing the coup in Niger Republic, saying, “military intervention is now regarded as an aberration around the world.”

Thailand Former Prime Minister, Thaksin Jailed For Eight Years Over Criminal Charges

Thailand’s former Prime Minister, Thaksin Shinawatra, has been jailed upon returning to the country after 15 years in exile.

But many believe he has struck a deal that will keep him from serving more than a short period in prison.

He arrived on Tuesday morning in a private jet, ahead of a vote for the next Thai leader – the frontrunner is from his Pheu Thai party.

He was then sentenced to eight years, on former criminal convictions, which he says were politically motivated.

Thaksin, Thailand’s most successful elected leader, has long been feared by conservative royalists, who have backed military coups and contentious court cases to weaken him.

