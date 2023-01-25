Today’s Headlines:Vote Credible Candidates-Uba Sani;Ekpa Was Paid $1m To Destroy Obi’s Chances —Ohanaeze

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Vote Credible Candidates – Uba

The gubernatorial candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state, Senator Uba Sani, has advised the electorate to vote credible candidates who will improve their welfare at all levels.

Senator Uba Sani who represents Kaduna Central senatorial district at the upper legislative chamber, in a statement,gave this advice at Gwantu, headquarters of Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The gubernatorial candidate who is on the 7th day of his campaign tour, pointed out that all APC candidates have been tried and trusted

Ekpa Was Paid $1m To Destroy Obi’s Chances —Ohanaeze

The apex socio-cultural organisation in Igbo land, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has urged Simon Ekpa to return the alleged $1million he collected from his paymasters, to tarnish the chances of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, in the 2023 presidential election.

According to the group, Ekpa would be hunted across the world to pay for the atrocities he has committed against the South-East geopolitical zone.

It further observed that the leader of the splitter group of the Indigenous People of Biafra, was acting the script of those who were opposed to a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction.

The Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Comrade Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said this during an interview with The PUNCH, on Tuesday.

He said, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has cautioned one Simon Ifeanyi Njoku Ekpa to return the funds he collected with the evil intent to destroy the prospects of the Labour Party to win the 2023 presidential election on February 25, 2023.

We Won’t Campaign For Atiku, Wike Insists

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has insisted the ongoing campaigns for candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State do not include the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The Governor said they would not campaign for Atiku because there was no understanding to warrant such support in Rivers.

Wike spoke on Tuesday in Bonny Town during the Local Government Campaign inauguration organised by the Rivers State PDP Campaign Council.

Addressing Bonny people, Wike said: “Go home and have it on your mind that the PDP in Rivers State, we have taken governorship, we have taken the senatorial, we have taken the House of Representatives and we have taken the House of Assembly.

“That is the election we are doing here. These are the ones(candidates) who told me to come and campaign for them. No other person told me to campaign for him.

“I can’t force myself to campaign for you when you have not asked for it. These ones (candidates) have told me, so, I’ve come here to campaign. If somebody asks you to work for him, you’ll work for him. But if they don’t want you to work for them, will you force them?”

Wike said that anybody, who said Rivers was inconsequential would suffer repercussions for ignoring the State

Be Proactive, Set Up Functional Vigilante, Uzodimma Told

The Igbo National Council, INC, on Tuesday called on the Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, to be proactive in tackling the insecurity in the state by setting up a community-based functional vigilante group.

INC made this call through the President, Chilos Godsent, regarding the beheading of the sole administrator of Ideato North local government area of Imo state, Christopher Ohizu, last Monday.

The Igbo group said the vigilante group formed by the community should be a mechanism for intelligence gatherings and neutralization of planned crimes and attacks.

