Today’s Headlines:Vote APC Or Any Party Of Your Choice_Presidency;El-Rufai Is Hero Of The Moment–FFK

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

The Presidency on Friday said that it is only politicians who are afraid of losing elections that are accusing President Muhammadu Buhari of planning to truncate the democracy and handover to an interim government.

The President also warned those peddling such information which it said was meant to incite the citizenry against the federal government to desist from it, saying that President Buhari was determined to ensure that elections are conducted and that Nigerians are free to vote for the All Progressives Congress, APC, or any other political party of their choice.

A statement titled, “Stop the joke about interim government, elections will hold,” issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, also stated that it was not in doubt that the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is Buhari’s favoured candidate.

The statement told the doubters, the speculators and the untruth-tellers that the naira swap was not in any way meant to keep the President in office beyond May 29.

It quoted Joseph Goebbels, the propaganda Chief of Adolf Hitler, who had said “Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth”, adding that the quote was made in the 1930s, before the internet was birthed.

The statement read: “Let us clearly, specifically and emphatically state that there is absolutely no truth to the claim that President Muhammadu Buhari is working towards an interim government or even worse, the truncation of democracy- a democracy that he has helped to keep alive not only here at home, in West Africa but also throughout the continent.

El-Rufai Is Hero Of The Moment–FFK

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

The Director, New Media of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode on Saturday describe the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai as ‘hero of the moment’.

Recall that the Governor in a statewide broadcast in Kaduna on Thursday night insisted that the N500 and N1000 notes remain legal tender in the state despite President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive opposing same.

The former Minister in a series of tweets his verified handle @realFFK on Saturday morning said the Governor El-Rufai spoke truth to power.

He also blasted those ‘plotting’ to scuttle the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu in the polls slated for next week Saturday saying they have failed.

Fani-Kayode expressed his opinion using the various pictures of the Kaduna State Governor.

Photo Credit:Google

Nigeria To Host Sahel Climate Fund—Buhari

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Friday in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, assured his counterparts from various African States that Nigeria was ready to host the Secretariat of the Sahel Climate Fund.

This includes equipping and provision of accommodation to the top management staff of the Fund.

According to a statement signed on Friday by the President’s Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari spoke at the second Heads of State and Government of SRCC during the 36th African Union Summit.

The statement is titled ,‘Nigeria ready to host secretariat of Sahel Climate Fund – President Buhari’.

The Sahel Climate Fund is the financial body of the Sahel Region Climate Commission.

The body is one of the three climate Commissions for Africa created in Marrakech, Morocco in 2016 at the Summit of African Heads of State and Government, organised at the initiative of King of Morocco, on the sidelines of the 22nd Conference of the Parties, COP22, to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

EFCC Boss, Bawa Must Go To Jail, CSOs Tell IGP

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

More than 120 front-line Anti-corruption Civil Society Organisations, on Friday, held a massive town hall meeting, in Lagos, to round off their week-long protest against what they called “Politicisation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Disobedience of Court Orders and Infringement on Human Rights of Nigerians” under the leadership of Abdulrasheed Bawa.

The protesters, who began to have a large following on social and conventional media, since their first public protest last Friday, gave the Inspector-General of Police a seven-day ultimatum to affect the Court order that committed Bawa to prison for contempt, noting that the EFCC’s alleged desperate recruitment to counter the CSOs would not help the Commission.

According to them, though the first phase of the protest ended on Friday, the CSOs would jointly and individually petition relevant international agencies, demanding sanctions against Bawa until he becomes law-abiding and serves his jail term.

A spokesperson for the Transparency and Accountability Group, Ayodeji Ologun, insisted that the EFCC boss could not appeal the contempt ruling without first obeying the order, saying the Nigerian authorities were dangerously toeing the path of anarchy with the incessant disobedience of court orders, especially by an agency set up to stamp out corruption.

