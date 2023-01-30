Today’s Headlines:Vote APC From Top To Bottom – Jimi Benson ; Buhari Pledges Credible Polls

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Vote APC From Top To Bottom – Benson

Photo Credit:The Nation

WITH 30 days to the commencement of the 2023 general elections, the chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Defence, Honourable Jimi Benson, has urged the people of Lagos State in particular and Nigerians in general to keep faith with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in spite of the current challenges facing the country and vote massively for the party’s presidential candidate of Bola Tinubu on February 25.

The federal legislator, who spoke during a free medical outreach program that saw over 500 residents, both old and young, being treated free for various ailments, also urged his constituents to vote for all the candidates of the ruling APC. “Vote for APC from top to bottom. The party understands the current challenges and we will ensure that things get better. A vote for Asiwaju Tinubu is a vote for renewed hope. And that exactly is what Nigeria needs today,” he said.

Constituents who were attended to at the program were also provided with free drugs and health education. The outreach which organized by the iCare Foundation, Benson’s political group, was attended by the Adeboruwa of Igbogbo, His Royal Majesty (Oba) Barr. Semiudeen Orimadegun Kasali. Benson, who is seeking re-election as the member representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency, promised to do more that he has done when re-elected.

Again, Buhari Pledges Credible Polls

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

President Muhammadu Buhari’s weekend reiterated his commitment to free, fair and credible 2023 general elections, urging citizens to exercise their civic rights and elect candidates of their choice.

The president made the remarks at the 42nd Convocation/Diamond Jubilee Ceremony of the Ahmadu Bello University, ABU on Saturday in Zaria.

Buhari, who is the Visitor to the university, was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha.

He said: “The general election is coming up in the next few weeks; I re-assure Nigerians and the international community on the commitments of the federal government to a free, fair and credible election.”

While noting that the Federal Government had made adequate arrangements for a credible election, Buhari urged Nigerians not to allow themselves to be used to cause trouble under any guise.

Photo Credit:Google

We Will Protect Your Mandate, Adeleke Tells Protesters

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

Following the protests that greeted some parts of Osun state after the election petition tribunal’s judgement that sacked Governor Ademola Adeleke on Friday, the governor has commended the populace and assured them of his readiness to defend the mandate given to him.

However, the All Progressives Congress, APC in the state has warned the Governor that sponsoring protests against what it described as an “explicit judgement” will not save the Governor from the imminent sack.

Adeleke in a statement he personally signed and made available by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed at the weekend, expressed delight at the reaffirmation of popular support for his governorship mandate, assuring the people that “the popular mandate will not be stolen either through front or backdoor.

Atiku Wants Banks To Step Up Mobile Banking

Photo Credit:Nigerian Tribune

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the extension of the deadline for swapping of old Naira notes to redesigned ones.

In a series of tweets on his verified handle, the former Vice President noted that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has finally listened to patriotic voices.

“It is commendable that the CBN finally listened to the patriotic voices for a slight extension of the January 31 deadline for the exchange of old Naira notes to minimise its adverse effects on the most vulnerable of our people.

“I suggest that the @cenbank should encourage the banks to step up their mobile banking activities to ensure that Nigerians in remote areas and the unbanked benefit from this extension.

“It is my hope that Nigerians will take advantage of this new window to chan00ge their old notes to new ones. -AA”

His remark followed earlier plea he made to the President to approve a short extension.

