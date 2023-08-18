Today’s Headlines:Uzodimma, Okorocha Visit Aso Villa, Ohanaeze Ndigbo congratulate Umahi as Works Minister

Uzodimma, Okorocha Visit Aso Villa

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, and a former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha, visited the Presidential Villa together on Thursday.

They were in the company of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje.

The trio was seen heading to the President’s office and walked out in less than five minutes, accompanied by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, our National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma and Senator Rochas Okorocha parley.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo congratulates Umahi as Works Minister

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has congratulated Senator David Umahi on his appointment as Minister of Works by President Bola Tinubu.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, in it’s congratulatory message issued by its Secretary-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, on Thursday, said it was hopeful about the appointment of Umahi, as the federal Minister Works.

According to Ohanaeze, Umahi is a “champion of infrastructural revolution” and expressed hope that Umahi would replicate the “Ebonyi magic” in tackling the infrastructural deficiencies in Nigeria.

At Edwin Clark’s Book Launch, Tinubu, Gowon, Jonathan, Others Harp on Nigeria’s Unity

Prominent Nigerians, mostly serving and former political office holders and eminent personalities from all walks of life, converged on Abuja Thursday for the public presentation of the autobiography of Chief Edwin Clark titled ‘Brutally Frank’.

Some of the guests at the occasion were President Bola Tinubu, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume; former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd); and former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The list also included former and serving National Assembly members, serving and former governors, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero and other first class monarchs across the country.

In his speech on the occasion, Tinubu, who was represented by Akume, commended the septuagenarian politician for commiting himself to the unity of Nigeria since his youthful age till now.

Anambra Communities Send SOS to FG as Flood Destroys Farms, Roads

Communities in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State have called on the federal government to come to their aid, following a recent flood that destroyed farmlands and damaged roads.

In a Save-Our-Soul (SOS) message made available to THISDAY yesterday, a businessman in the area, Mr. Patrick Ugboma, said that although the terrain in Ogbaru is fertile for crop production and fishing even though it is prone to perennial flooding due to its proximity to the River Niger.

He explained that his automated Matucci Farms Limited, which is located at Agbobo Umuoga Ossomala community, has been shut down following a recent flood that ravaged the farm and killed 25,000 poultry birds.

