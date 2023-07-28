Today’s Headlines:Use your position to thwart coup d’etat in Niger Republic – Oluwo; Fire destroys

Use your position to thwart coup d’etat in Niger Republic – Oluwo to Tinubu

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to use his position as ECOWAS Chairman to thwart the coup d’etat against President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger Republic

Oba Akanbi also asked President Tinubu to use his position to avert a military government in the country and return it to civil rule.

Making this call in a statement made available by his media aide, Alli Ibraheem, on Thursday, Oba Akanbi also suggested a harmonised command of Africa’s military forces to ensure that the coup d’etat in Niger didn’t survive.

In his words, “Such a move will strengthen Africa’s democracy and return sanity to civilian government in the continent.”

The Osun monarch noted that for democracy to be strengthened in Africa, the promotion of democratic system of government devoid of military incursion and interference was necessary.

He held that the call on President Tinubu became necessary for two reasons.

According to him, “Being the ECOWAS Chairman and President of Nigeria, adjudged to be the giant of Africa, no coup must survive under your watch as ECOWAS Chairman. External authorities and forces have to be mobilized to grow Africa democracy and ensure sanity.

Fire destroys N39.6m property in Kwara

Photo credit: Daily Post Nigeria

A building of four bedrooms and ten shops was gutted by fire on Thursday, at Ile Olola Compound, Essa Junction along Olofa Way, Offa Local Government of Kwara State on Thursday.

Reports said the fire incident occurred at approximately 01:35 hours, destroying properties worth N39.6m.

According to the spokesman of the Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, in Ilorin, a distress call reported “a fire incident at Ile Olola Compound, Essa junction along Olofa way, Offa, Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State.

“The caller, Mr. Habeeb, alerted the authorities to the fire incident.

“Upon receiving the emergency call, fire fighters promptly responded and turned out swiftly to the reported location.

“The incident involved a building comprising four bedrooms and 10 shops, of which the four bedrooms and three shops were affected by the raging fire,” the spokesman added.

Hassan said, through their swift response and strategic firefighting maneuvers, they successfully reduced the menace of the fire, safeguarding nearby buildings from further damage.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the fire was caused by a power surge, which ignited the inferno within the building.

APC national Vice chairman resigns

Source: Premium Times

The raging storm in the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) may not abate yet as its National Vice Chairman (North-west), Salihu Lukman, resigned on Wednesday.

Mr Lukman announced his resignation in a letter addressed to the Acting National Chairman of the party, Abubakar Kyari.

His resignation came the same day the APC chairpersons in the seven states of the North-west zone endorsed a former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, for the position of the national chairman of the party.

Mr Lukman, a former director general of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), the umbrella body of all APC governors, said in the letter of resignation that “the atmosphere in the party is completely at variance with the founding vision of forming a progressive party.

“I hereby kindly resign my position as National Vice Chairman, North-west of our great party, All Progressives Congress (APC). My resignation is with immediate effect, which becomes necessary given my conviction that the atmosphere in the party is completely at variance with the founding vision of forming a progressive party.

“Rather than remaining in the leadership of the party and becoming a source of distraction for leaders and especially for the young government of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it is better to excuse myself and take time off from politics.

Don’t lose hope, Kumuyi tells Nigerians

Sources: The Nation papers

The General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, has urged fellow Nigerians not to lose hope in the country because of the prevailing hardship in the land.

He said greater possibilities lie ahead with prayers, plans, and pursuit of endeavours through positive disposition and hope in God.

The cleric urged the youths not to be intimidated by the current economic challenges, saying they need to wake up and pursue their goals with determination and diligence.

Addressing reporters at Ogbomoso in Oyo State to kick off the July 2023 Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK), Kumuyi said: “Don’t let anyone tell you that we are down. Look at the economy, look at petrol. Prices are going higher and higher. No. It takes you to wake up, and with faith in God, we can do something.”

The preacher noted that throughout history, nations and communities that faced severe economic crises rebounded through the actions of some individuals with drive and determination to turn things around.

