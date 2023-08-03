Today’s Headlines:US Net Wiz, McHenry Traces Origin to Igboland-Ohaneze;NLC Protest, Tinubu Wades In

American Internet Wizard, McHenry Traces Origin to Igboland, says Ohaneze

Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide has revealed that Dr. Emmitt McHenry, a renowned African American computer genius credited with developing the .com code for Internet E-Mails, has traced his ancestry back to Igboland.

In an emotional ceremony presided over by Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, at the Smithsonian Institute of African Museum in Washington DC, USA, Dr. McHenry was officially inducted. The event also honored Gen. William Ward, (Rtd), the first commander of the U.S. Africa Command in Stuttgart, Germany in 2007.

The publicity secretary of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Dr. Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, explained that several centuries ago, many black individuals were subjected to the horrors of slavery, forcibly taken away from the African continent. However, the spirit of the Igbo people demonstrated their ingenuity, resilience, and ability to transform adversity into opportunities.

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu expressed immense joy at the fact that some African American descendants, including Dr. McHenry, have reconnected with their Igbo lineage. He commended their willingness to embrace the visionary and dynamic principles of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, aimed at elevating Igbo land through transformative and innovative policies and programs.

The induction ceremony celebrated the accomplishments and contributions of individuals like Dr. Emmitt McHenry and Gen. William Ward, showcasing the significant impact of the Igbo people across the globe with their adventurous and entrepreneurial spirit.

Labour Protests Hardship as Tinubu Wades in

Yesterday, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu held a meeting with the leadership of the two Labour Unions, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. He expressed a strong commitment to consider some of their demands.

He immediately pledged to establish a fresh presidential committee to address the issue of palliatives, as the Labour leaders expressed dissatisfaction with the existing committee led by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, which they viewed as an anomaly.

Furthermore, he agreed to the Labour ‘s request for a wage award, as the negotiation for a new minimum wage was slated for the following year in accordance with constitutional provisions.

The organized Labor had previously gone on strike to protest the removal of fuel subsidy, which resulted in considerable hardships for the people in the country, despite the President’s offer of palliatives in his nationwide broadcast on Monday, which they considered insufficient.

The protests occurred in numerous states across the federation, with various state NLC and TUC councils mobilizing workers for the actions. Workers in states like Lagos, Ogun, Edo, Kano, Kaduna, Kebbi, Enugu, Abia, Bayelsa, Imo, and Rivers voiced their grievances, stating that the removal of fuel subsidy led to a significant increase in the cost of goods and services, making life unbearable for them.

After the brief meeting with the President, the President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, briefed State House correspondents, stating that discussions with the President deepened on palliatives for workers. The President also provided them with additional information not included in his nationwide broadcast.

Regarding the strike’s continuation, Ajaero clarified that no individual could make that decision, but the National Executive Council (NEC) of the NLC would meet on Thursday to determine the next course of action.

Following the meeting with the President, the NLC and TUC announced last night their decision to return to full negotiation with the Federal Government.

Tribunal Dismisses APC’s Petition Against Onah

The National and State Assemblies Election Petitions Tribunal, sitting in Makurdi, has dismissed Steve Ogbu’s petition, representing the All Progressives Congress (APC), challenging the victory of Blessed Onah from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the Oju 1 State Constituency seat.

The three-member panel, led by Chairman Justice Ory Zik-Ikeorha, made the decision while ruling on the Motion on Notice filed by V.C Akighir, counsel to the petitioners, seeking to withdraw the petition.

Ogbu and the APC submitted the motion, seeking court approval to withdraw the petition marked EPT/ BN/SHA/13/2023, in the interest of justice and to promote peaceful coexistence and development.

Blessed Onah’s counsel, Samuel Irabor; PDP’s counsel, Clement Mue; and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s counsel, Terfa Jirgba, did not object to the application for withdrawal. Justice Zik-Ikeorha granted the prayers as requested on the motion paper and dismissed the petition entirely.

In response to the outcome, Onah commended Ogbu for withdrawing the petition and expressed no ill feelings towards the petitioner, acknowledging that litigation is a part of the electioneering process. He also praised former Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, the PDP, and his constituents for their unwavering support throughout the election and the tribunal proceedings.

In the petition, Ogbu and the APC alleged that the voters’ register was not used in the conduct of the March 18, 2023, election in some polling units in Oju 1 State Constituency. They also sought a court declaration that Onah and the PDP did not win by a majority of lawful votes, among other reliefs.

Ex-Govs Bagudu, Lalong, Matawalle, Others Make Tinubu’s Fresh Ministerial List

Former governors Simon Lalong (Plateau); Gboyega Oyetola (Osun); Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Ibrahim Geidam (Yobe) and Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) have been nominated as ministers.

Their names were part of the additional 19-man ministerial list sent to the Senate by President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday for approval.

President Tinubu had last Thursday forwarded to the Red Chamber a list of 28 nominees, whose screening was concluded yesterday.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, submitted the second list of the nominees to Senate President Godswill Akpabio after being admitted into the Red Chamber.

The majority of the nominees are from the states missing from the first batch.

The list, which has five governors, and former and serving federal lawmakers, also included: Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo (Kano), Tunji Alausa (Lagos), Uba Maigari Ahmadu (Taraba), Lola Ade John (Lagos), Dr. Isiak Salako (Ogun), Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri (Bayelsa), and Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu (Kebbi).

Others are Prof. Tahir Mamman (Adamawa), Zephaniah Bitrus Jisalo (FCT), Dr. Bosun Tijjani (Ogun), Dr. Maryam Shetty (Kano), Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu (Kogi), Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (Niger), Senator Alkali Ahmed Said (Gombe).

