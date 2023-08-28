Today’s Headlines:Underperformance Won’t Be Tolerated–Tinubu;FG Ends Borrowing–Finance minsiter

Underperformance Won’t Be Tolerated–Tinubu

Photo Credit:Leadership

At the inaugural meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Monday, President Bola Tinubu charged ministers to look beyond titles and offices and stay focused on the day-to-day task of their individual and collective contributions to the transformation of the economy for the upliftment of Nigerian households.

Held at the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja, the President told the new ministers that the hopes and aspirations of 200 million Nigerians are rested on their daily actions and that he will relentlessly provide the focused leadership required to stop failure in its tracks so that sustainable progress can be achieved.

“We shall evolve a homegrown re-engineering of our finances, a reimagined stewardship of our resources, and we will let the economy work for the people of this country. There are so many things we can and will do. Yes, some cynics will say it is impossible. But in your own dictionary of service, everything is possible, and it must be possible,” the President exclaimed in a statement by Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale .

Emphasizing that anyone thinking that appointments are fixed term appointments are mistaken, the President expressed confidence that the carefully selected cabinet members know that his government is a new one with a new approach and a new mandate to deliver for Nigeria without any lamentation or excuses.

“We have the talent. We have the level of intellectual capacity required to turn this country around. We will make sure that the country is on the right path to succeed on behalf of more than 200 million Nigerians who rely on us,” the President affirmed.

President Tinubu noted that the country will rely on the experience, skill, intellect, and networking of those who had been appointed to make headway in the challenging times, and failure would not be explained away under his watch.

“You and I know that expectations are high, and these are tough times. We must work hard and move ourselves to create a buoyant economy that will serve Nigeria. We have an employment rate that is unacceptable, and we are facing threats from climate change. In order to turn things around, you have been selected to perform your utmost best. Our policy implementation will reform the economy, ensure inclusive growth, and strengthen security for peace and prosperity. Without security, there can be no investment,” the President said.

Humbled by the mandate God had given to him, the President reminded his cabinet that he is only one man and that their innovative thinking to solve problems will shape his leadership as a President who listens.

“It is in your hands now. I am ready to listen and to cooperate. I am ready even to be corrected. Only God is perfect. You have been asked to fetch water from a dry well. The challenges are great, but we will deliver for Nigerians. I am happy to be the captain of this vehicle.”

“It is a great commitment that you have made to the country. Since your inauguration as a minister, you have become a servant for the people, serving all of the people, all of the time,” President Tinubu concluded.

FG Ends Borrowing–Edun

Photo Credit:Vanguard paper

The Federal Government says it has no intention to borrow from any local or foreign organisation with its removal of subsidy on petrol and exchange rate harmonisation.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Chief Wale Edun, revealed this at the end of the inaugural Federal Executive Council meeting on Monday in Abuja.

He said that the benefit of the subsidy removal would be ploughed back into various sectors aimed at boosting government revenue and improving the business environment for local and foreign investment.

Edun said that with the increased revenue from subsidy removal, various palliatives have been made available to cushion its effect on a short, medium and long-term basis.

He reiterated the President Bola Tinubu-led administration’s desire to bring back the economy from the wood it has found itself over time.

Photo Credit:Google

Real Madrid’s Winger, Vinicius Out For Over A Month With Hamstring Injury

Photo Credit:Vanguard paper

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior is out for up to six weeks with a hamstring injury, Spanish media reports said Monday.

Los Blancos confirmed the Brazilian’s injury in a statement but did not specify his expected absence time.

Vinicius limped off injured against Celta Vigo on Friday early in Madrid’s 1-0 win at Balaidos, which kept the team top of La Liga with a 100 percent record after three games.

The 23-year-old may not be fit by the time the Champions League starts on September 19, and is set to miss important La Liga matches against Real Sociedad and city rivals Atletico Madrid before then.

“(Vinicius) wanted to continue, so I don’t think it was that serious, he tried, then it hurt a bit,” said Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti on Friday, with the injury turning out to be more serious than first thought.

Spanish reports said the forward would miss between a month and six weeks, potentially missing five matches, four in the Spanish top flight and one in Europe.

AFP

Chelsea’s Cucurella Close To Joining Man Utd

Photo Credit:Daily Post Nigeria

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella is very close to joining Manchester United.

The Red Devils are keen on agreeing a deal to sign the Spain international. The defender moved to Chelsea in a £62 million deal in 2022 from Brighton.

He, however, endured a nightmare debut campaign with the Blues.

Cucurella has not started a competitive game for Chelsea under Mauricio Pochettino.

Manchester United’s first-choice full-back, Luke Shaw, is injured, and Erik ten Hag looks forward to quickly signing an emergency option for the position.

With Shaw set to spend two months on the sidelines, United made an informal offer to Cucurella on Saturday.

Marca reports that he is now close to completing a loan switch to Old Trafford.

Dunyanari (

)