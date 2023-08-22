Today’s Headlines:Umahi won’t Disappoint Nigerians–Nwifuru, Anyim;I didn’t lobby for it_John Enoh

Umahi won’t Disappoint Nigerians–Nwifuru, Anyim

Ebonyi State Governor, Ogbonna Nwifuru and former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, yesterday, assured Nigerians that Minister of Works, David Umahi, would not disappoint.

This is as eminent Nigerians from across the country extolled the former Governor of Ebonyi State, urging him to replicate what he did in the state in the aspect of infrastructure development at the national level.

Governors Hope Uzodimma (Imo), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Ben Kalu, and National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, all spoke in that regard at a reception organised in Abuja for the former Ebonyi State Governor.

Other speakers including the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jubril, Chief Bisi Akande, and Senator Gbenga Daniel described Umahi’s appointment as one of the best placements by President Tinubu.

Nwifuru, on behalf of the government and people of Ebonyi State, thanked Tinubu for appointing their illustrious son and father, Minister of Works.

“I am assuring you that this is your best appointment. This man came to Ebonyi and transformed the whole state that we are proud to be called Abakaliki people,” the governor said.

I didn't lobby for it – Tinubu's new Minister, John Enoh

The newly-inaugurated Minister of Sports, John Owan Enoh has insisted he did not lobby President Bola Tinubu for the role.

Enoh was reacting to criticisms over his in experience in the industry.

Despite lacking a background in sports, Tinubu assigned him to become the 36th Minister of Sports.

Enoh, who has been into farming before transitioning, however insists he is getting up to speed.

The 57-year-old, speaking to Daily Trust shortly after taking office, said: “I didn’t lobby to be sports minister.

“President Bola Tinubu saw me fit and decided to put the task of building sports in Nigeria.

“Since I was assigned this portfolio, I have been reading about sports.”

El-Rufai Unilaterally Nominated His Replacement —APC Chieftain

Alhaji Muhammadu Murtala is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna. In this interview, Murtala says they rejected the ministerial replacement nominee…

Alhaji Muhammadu Murtala is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna. In this interview, Murtala says they rejected the ministerial replacement nominee by former Governor Nasir El-Rufai because he made it without consultation. Excerpts:

What is your take on the N5 billion recently released to states as palliative by the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration to cushion the hardship in the country?

What I want to emphasise is that after several mistakes in the past, while trying to disburse such gestures, we hope they will not repeat similar mistakes. Each state should carefully select those who would be responsible for disbursing the funds, especially here in Kaduna.

Tinubu Warns Ministers Against Ethnic Politics

President Bola Tinubu on Monday charged the 45 newly inaugurated Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to prioritise the interests and welfare of the entire nation and its diverse population, above any regional or state-specific considerations.

Speaking at the inauguration of new members of the Federal Executive Council at the State House Conference Centre, the President underscored the immense responsibility the ministers now bear in shaping policies that will significantly influence the lives of hundreds of millions of Nigerians.

“You are not a minister of a particular state, colony, region, or ethnic nationality. You are a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” President Tinubu declared, setting the tone for his directive to the new ministers.

“This is all about the cohesion and work of a great team, and I believe we now have it. It is an honour to be chosen to serve as a minister in the Federal Executive Council, and such a high honour comes with tremendous responsibility. In this moment of abundant promise and peril in equal measure, all of you that have been sworn in have been called to distinguish yourselves. Nigerians are highly expectant of excellence in service delivery, accountability, and transparency,” he said.

Atiku Extends Battle Against Tinubu presidency, hopes in US suit

While awaiting the judgment of the Presidential Elections Petitions Court, the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, takes his battle against President Bola Tinubu’s victory to a United States court. DIRISU YAKUBU writes on the views of lawyers and other Nigerians on the case

Perhaps the 2023 presidential election outcome will go down in history as one of the most keenly contested in Nigeria. The poll held on February 25 saw the Independent National Electoral Commission declare Bola Tinubu the winner of the election after polling a total of 8,794,726 votes. Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party, respectively, settled for second and third spots on the log after securing 6,984,520 and 6,101,533 votes, respectively. Former Kano State governor and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, came in a distant fourth after garnering a total of 1,496,687 votes.

Showing their displeasure with the conduct of the exercise, the duo of Atiku and Obi filed petitions against the declaration of Tinubu, citing, among other things, the failure on the part of INEC to conduct the polls in substantial compliance with the Electoral Act, 2022.

