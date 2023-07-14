Today’s Headlines:UK Increases Visa Fees For Nigerians, Others;Tinubu Meets Ambode In Aso Rock

UK Increases Visa Fees For Nigerians, Others

Nigerians, and other foreign nationals coming into the United Kingdom will have to pay more for visa applications.

Also, the Immigration Health Surcharge paid by immigrants applying for visas will “increase significantly”, the United Kingdom has said.

The British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, made the announcement on the increase in visa application fees on Thursday.

The prime minister said the increase would help bridge the gap after the county approved a pay increase in public sector wages.

He explained that the increment in visa applications and NHS surcharge had become imperative since the fees have not been increased recently.

He said, “If we’re going to prioritise paying public sector workers more, that money has to come from somewhere else because I’m not prepared to put up people’s taxes and I don’t think it would be responsible or right to borrow more because that would just make inflation worse

“So, what we have done are two things to find this money. The first is, we are going to increase the charges that we have for migrants who are coming to this country when they apply for visas and indeed something called the immigration health surcharge (IHS), which is the levy that they pay to access the NHS.

Tinubu Meets Ambode In Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu today (Friday) met with the former Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and the governor of Kaduna state, Senator Uba Sani at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The meeting comes after the President met with Ambode at the state reception organised for him (Tinubu) by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on June 29.

Recall that Sanwo-Olu also visited to Ambode, his predecessor’s home to celebrate his 60th birthday on June 14.

The recent visits has been perceived as the return of Ambode to the mainstream of Lagos politics.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu is speculated to be considering Ambode for an appointment in his government.

Akeredolu Will Resume Soon – Omisore

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Iyiola Omisore, has assured Nigerians that the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, would soon return to the state, to continue attending to The developmental needs of the people.

Omisore who led national leaders to the state on solidarity visit, allayed fears over the health of the governor.

He assured the government and people of the State that there should be no need for alarm, but prayers for Mr. Governor, after sufficient rest.

Omisore, met with the Acting Governor, Hon. Lucky Ayedatiwa, State Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, members of the State Working Committee, Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu, Chief of Staff, Chief Gbenga Ale, Members of the House of Assembly, Commissioners, and other top government officials.

He said the National Secretariat regretted the twist in the recent wish and prayer of the National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, for the governor.

The national secretary insisted that at no time did the National Chairman said the governor is incapacitated.

Nigeria’ ll See Presperity Under Tinubu – Olugbon of Orile-Igbo

The natural ruler, who gave the advice while speaking to State House correspondents after a meeting with President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said that the government means business and determined to serve the people, to bring the dividends of democracy to them.

Oba Alao, who is also the Deputy Chairman of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, noted that the current biting condition is the natural pain that precedes the deserved gain for all citizens, adding that he was confident of good times ahead.

He said that he had fruitful and promising discussions with the President, just as he prayed God to sustain and help the administration achieve its programme for the country.

According to him, “We paid a courtesy visit to the President to wish him well, a successful tenure and also we’ve been able to discuss some national issues that will bring prosperity to all Nigerians. All I will say is let all Nigerians be patient with him. He has kicked started on a very positive direction and there’s no way you’ll have gains without pain.

“We’ll have the immediate pain, but we’ll have the long term gain. Nigerians will enjoy prosperity at the end of the day, this government means business and the business is to serve the people, to bring the dividends of democracy to the people.

