Today’s Headlines:Two Injured As Tinubu Arrives Abuja Rally Late, No Plan To Truncate Democracy -DHQ

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Two Injured As Tinubu Arrives Abuja Rally Late

Photo Credit: Punch papers

No fewer than two persons were reported injured at Eagle Square, venue of the rally of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the Federal Capital Territory on Saturday.

The first victim was a middle aged woman who fell while leaving her seat in the stand to greet a friend.

Photo Credit: Google

No Plan To Truncate Democracy -DHQ

Photo Credit: Leadership

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has dissociated the Armed Forces of Nigeria from alleged plan to truncate democracy.

The acting Director, Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, stated this while reacting to reports of an alleged meeting with a presidential candidate by serving military officers on Thursday.

Atiku Has Vowed To Release Nnamdi Kanu, Says Senator Wabara

Photo Credit: Channels Television

Atiku Abubakar has promised to release Nnamdi Kanu if he wins this month’s presidential election.

Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), has been in detention since last year.

But the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Adolphus Wabara at the party’s presidential campaign rally in Umuahia, the capital of Abia State on Saturday the party’s presidential candidate promised to release the IPOB leader within the first one hundred days of his administration.

Kwara Sets Up Task Force On Fuel Scarcity

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Kwara State Government has set up a task force to address the fuel scarcity in the state.

The task force, which will be led by the state Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, will interface with various oil marketers and allete the suffering of residents.

According to a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, other members of the committee include the Commissioner for Business, Innovation, and Technology, Ibrahim Akaje; Commissioner for Special Duties, Olaitan Buraimoh; and the Special Adviser on Security.

Atiku Replies Fani-Kayode Over Claims Of Secretly Meeting Serving Generals

Photo Credit: Daily Post

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar on Saturday rubbished claims by a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode that he secretly met with serving military generals.

Atiku accused Fani-Kayode of lying, while charging him to provide the day the meeting held.

Emi Lokan Is A Personal Agreement With Buhari Not Yoruba, Says Adebanjo

Photo Credit: Channels Television

Leader of the pan Yoruba socio-political organisation Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, has dismissed the claim of emi lokan, a Yoruba expression translating to “my turn”.

According to him, the purported claim to presidential succession is nothing more than a personal agreement between the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and President Muhammadu Buhari.

The phrase emi lokan was made popular by Tinubu, following his June 2022 address in Abeokuta, Ogun State as he pushed for the party’s ticket.

Debiclaz (

)