Today’s Headlines:Tribunal Upholds Victory Of Ondo Rep;Shaibu Desperate To Succeed Me—Obaseki

Tribunal Upholds Victory Of Ondo Rep

Photo Credit:Punch paper

The Ondo State Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Akure, on Thursday upheld the victory of a member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Gboyega Adefarati in the House of Representatives election held on February 25, 2023.

Adefarati, who represents Akoko South-East/Akoko South-West Federal Constituency, was announced as the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, having defeated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr. Kolawole Olugbenga in the poll.

He scored 25,872 votes to beat the PDP candidate who had 18,403 votes in the election.

Having dissatisfied with the outcome of the election, the PDP candidate approached the tribunal seeking the nullification of Adefarati’s victory on the grounds that the All Progressives Congress had no candidate for the election.

Olugbenga, through his counsel, Mr. Tolu Babaleye, had petitioned the court, joining Adefarati, INEC and the APC, stating that the Federal High Court in Akure had, on February 17, 2023, nullified the primary of Adefarati and directed INEC not to recognise the APC candidate in the February election.

In her judgment, Justice Rose Soji said the petition lacked merit since the Court of Appeal in Akure had overturned the verdict of the lower court.

Soji said that the prayer of the petitioner was an implication to cause judicial anarchy, describing it as a perfect example of a waste of the court process, stating that the tribunal was under a duty by the constitution to enforce the judgment of the appellate court.

She added that the Nigerian constitution stipulates that the Court of Appeal’s judgments shall be enforced across the federation.

The tribunal struck out the petition and awarded a sum of N150,000 against the petitioner in favour of the respondents.

In his reaction to the judgment, the APC Chairman in the state, Mr. Ade Adetimehin, described the verdict as a victory for democracy.

Adetimehin added that “the judgment showed that the common man still had hope in the country.”

He said, “Someone had worked hard to win the election but a losing side wanted to use technicality to hijack the election victory. This is unfair.”

Shaibu Desperate To Succeed Me—Obaseki

Photo Credit:Punch paper

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has accused his deputy, Philip Shaibu, of planning to succeed him at all costs ahead of the state governorship election scheduled to hold in 2024.

According to Obaseki, Shuabi is so desperate to be the next governor of Edo State.

Obaseki said this while addressing stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party on the ongoing rift between him and Shuabu in a video posted by AIT on Friday.

The governor stressed that Shaibu’s plan to become governor of the state in the next election is making him run a parallel government in their administration.

He said, “The constitution made me the governor of Edo State and it does not give room for a co-governor.

“My keen interest has been to unify and consolidate our party that’s why I supervised the local government election.

“He has never come to me to talk about running. He just said he is consulting.

“He (Shaibu) went to Abuja and was boasting that he has connections in Abuja, that he has people in the national assembly, that they are all with the president now, that they will take care of him.

“That if he cannot get the ticket in PDP, he knows what to do,” he noted.

Narrating why their rift heated up, Obaseki said, “During the nomination of the commissioners. About five of us were supposed to look at the list of nominees from the local government of the state.

“That morning I called him for the meeting, but he didn’t attend. That’s why Itsako does not have a commissioner. I still gave him the respect to provide his nominee when he’s ready.

Explaining further, he added, “I kept quiet and said I thought we were together. But what struck me, and I have never said this to anybody, is that after I proclaimed the House of Assembly, we were now going to elect officers.

“He was in Abuja, he came back that day. I am the chief security officer of this state. I get any information I need. But I have the responsibility to keep quiet and use the information properly.

“My deputy called the leader in APC, telling the leader that during the elections on the next day, particularly the speaker of the house of assembly, he has five members who are loyal to him and that he would like the seven members of APC to work with his five members of PDP to produce the next speaker.

“As far as I am concerned, that was not working in our common interest.

“Why would the deputy governor seek to have another speakership candidate outside of what the governor wants? Are we working together?

“That was when I knew we had a problem. That the deputy governor has become so desperate to take over that he would do anything, including carrying out a coup, against his governor.

“How can you say you are loyal and you will do such a thing?”

Obaseki said he has repeatedly told Shaibu to keep his governorship ambition in check because there is still a lot of work to be done before next year’s transition.

The PUNCH had earlier reported that Shaibu approached the court, seeking protection from Obaseki to avoid an imminent impeachment and removal from office.

In a motion on notice brought before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, the appellant seeks an order of interlocutory injunction stopping the respondents or their agents from harassing, intimidating, embarrassing, or preventing the applicant from carrying out the functions of his office as Deputy Governor of Edo State, including attending State Executive Council meetings and other functions pending the determination of the substantive suit.

Meanwhile, in the court on August 4, Justice Mohammed directed the parties in the suit to maintain the status quo in a ruling on the impeachment move.

The order for the status quo is to be in force till the time the defendants shall show cause as directed in another ruling of the court made on July 27, 2023.

Photo Credit:Google

Lagos Warns Skit, Film Makers Over Unauthorized Use Of LASTMA Uniform

Photo Credit:Vanguard paper

The management of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, has warned skit and film makers to desist from the use of it’s uniform and kits without approval, saying, henceforth, offenders would be arrested and prosecuted.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Bolaji Oreagba, who handed down the warning, frowned at the demeaning manner in which movie and skit makers portray LASTMA institution in their movies and skits, using the uniform without recourse to the Section 79 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 which criminalize such unauthorized use.

Oreagba, stated this on Friday, after seeing a fully kitted actress with LASTMA uniform in one of the yoruba films, titled ‘Gbogbo Lowo,” and other skits movies on different social media.

According to Oreagba “Film or skit makers who portray as LASTMA Officer without applying for, and being duly issued a permit letter for such portrayals, should desist with immediate effect or face the full wrath of the Law.”

He believes that such sanity in movies production, regulation of possession and usage of LASTMA uniform would surely curb proliferation of LASTMA kits, uniforms and accoutrements in the society.

Oreagba stated, “We implore National Association of Nigeria Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTA) and other affliated bodies to warn their members as anyone caught using LASTMA uniform without an approved permit would be prosecuted”

I Prefer To Support Tinubu From Outside, Tell Him What Others Can’t — El-Rufai

Photo Credit:Vanguard paper

Reports have emerged that the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has allegedly withdrawn his interest in becoming a minister in the current administration.

The report, which is yet to be confirmed by Vanguard, gave reasons why El-Rufai pulled out.

el-Rufai, according to the report, told President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday that he would want to “focus on his doctorate programme at a university in The Netherlands”. He promised Tinubu his support from outside.

El-Rufai had, before the presidential election, told an online media that he would “prefer to support Tinubu as an outsider; to tell him what others cannot.”

The video, which resurfaced online, was published by Premium Times.

Recall that El-Rufai was among the 48 ministerial nominees screened by the Senate. Unfortunately, el-Rufai was not confirmed along with a former senator from Taraba, Sani Danladi, and a nominee from Delta State, Stella Okotete.

The upper chamber anchored el-Rufai, Danladi and Okotet’s non-confirmation on security reports against them.

Senate, however, confirmed 45 nominees which include: former minister of state for labour and employment Festus Keyamo, Ekperikpe Ekpo (Akwa Ibom), Heineken Lolokpobri (Bayelsa), Betta Edu (Cross River), John Owan Enoh (Cross River), Festus Keyamo (Delta), Abubakar Momoh (Edo), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Tahir Mamman (Adamawa), Yusuf Maitama Tuggar (Adamawa).

Others were Ali Pate (Bauchi), Abubakar Kyari (Borno), Alkali Ahmed Saidu (Gombe), Uba Maigari Ahmadu (Taraba), Ibrahim Geidam (Yobe), Mohamed Badaru (Jigawa), Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure (Kano) and Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo (Kano).

Amongst ministerial nominees confirmed also is Ishak Salako, Bosun Tijani and Olawale Edun from Ogun State, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo (Ondo), Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun), Adebayo Adelabu (Oyo), Joseph Utsev (Benue), Zaphaniah Bitrus Jisalo (FCT), Shaibu Abubakar Audu (Kogi), Lateef Fagbemi (Kwara), Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim (Nasarawa), Mohammed Idris and Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi from Niger State and Simon Bako Lalong (Plateau).

Reacting to the alleged withdrawal, a social media user, FAAREES said that “Rumours have started flying that el-Rufai has withdrawn from the ministerial appointment.

“I don’t want to say anything now. Let’s wait for verified information first. One thing I’m sure of is that they’re making a very big mistake if that’s true. Let’s calm down for now sha.”

Another, 𝗘𝗻𝗴𝗿. 𝗦𝗶𝗿. 𝗔.𝗬 said: “Senate members and influential figures, profit from the electricity problem.

“They’re wary of el-Rufai because he gets things done and could disrupt their money-making. It’s all about protecting their interests. el-Rufai bulldozer ne zai bi ta kan ka, duk girman ka, wannan shine.”

Rotimi Adeosun (RMA) said: “Mallam Nasir el-Rufai irrespective of the baseless allegations against him is a great asset to Nigeria. He has a key role to play in this administration.

“A man with sterling records in public service and would achieve a lot delivering on the energy agenda of this administration.”

Social UstaxV6.9 said: “Tinubu should forget getting re-elected if he fold his hands and allow the Senate to frustrate Malam Nasiru el-Rufai into withdrawing from ministerial appointment.

“el-Rufai is the best northern politician alongside Ganduje and we need him in PBAT’s cabinet.”

