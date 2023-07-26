Today’s Headlines:Tribunal Blocks Omo-Agege’s Statistician Witness;Senate Tasks FG To Extradite Ekpa

Tribunal Blocks Omo-Agege’s Statistician Witness

The governorship election tribunal sitting in Asaba, Delta State has frustrated attempts by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Ovie Omo-Agege to bring in a statistician expert witness to testify before it.

The three-man tribunal headed by Justice C.H. Ahuchaogu dismissed his application seeking the leave of the tribunal to file the expert witness on oath and his report.

Besides, another application by the APC candidate seeking extension of time for the INEC subpoenaed witness to file a witness statement on oath and also to testify, was dismissed.

Senate Tasks FG To Extradite Ekpa

The Senate, on Wednesday, asked the Federal Government to collaborate with the Finnish Government and extradite Simon Ekpa, a self-acclaimed disciple of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Ekpa who is the head of the Auto Pilot, a faction of the secessionist group has continued to order his loyalists to enforce sit-at-home in the Southeast region, crippling economic activities in the area.

The sit-at-home which is mostly enforced on Mondays, has led to the death of several residents.

While condemning the unrest in the region, the red chamber during its plenary on Wednesday asked the government to ensure that Ekpa, a citizen of Finland is brought back to the country.

Benin President Visits Presidential Villa To Meet With Tinubu

President Patrice Talon of Benin Republic has arrived at the Presidential Villa, Abuja for a meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

Talon, who arrived at the Villa around 4:43 pm, is visiting Abuja a second time in nine days, having visited on July 18 along with two other colleague-presidents, Mohamed Bazoum of Niger and Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau.

The meeting follows reports of Bazoum being held by disgruntled members of the elite Presidential Guard, who in turn were given an “ultimatum” by the army, according to a source close to the West African country’s leader.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), of which Tinubu serves as Chairman, has since condemned what it called an “attempted coup” and called on the “plotters” to release Bazoum immediately and without condition.

Makinde swears in new SSG, HoS, commissioners

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday, swore in 16 newly confirmed commissioners by the state House of Assembly.

He also officially swore in the new Secretary to the State Government, Kudirat Adeyemo, and also the former acting Head of Service, Olubunmi Oni, into the substantive position of the HoS.

Performing the swearing-in at the Executive Chambers, Governor’s Office in Ibadan, the state capital, Makinde, who also swore in the 13 newly promoted Permanent Secretaries and the newly appointed Accountant General of the state, Kikelomo Adegoke, expressed confidence in their capacity to bring their wealth of professional experiences to bear on governance.

