Today’s Headlines:Treat Nigerians With Respect–FG; Subsidy removal: Kogi govt has not released palliatives

Treat Nigerians With Respect–FG

The Federal Government has pledged its commitment to revolutionizing passport processing, ordering the Nigeria Immigration Service NIS to begin to treat applicants with utmost respect in all its passport offices including those outside the country.

In a video broadcast at the weekend, Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo who reaffirmed his commitment to executing the “Renewed Hope Agenda” of President Bola Tinubu, said the ministry’s component of the agenda is a transformative plan aimed at revamping immigration services, correctional service, and other crucial areas within the ministry.

While laying out his comprehensive vision for reforming key sectors under the Ministry of Interior, Hon. Tunji-Ojo emphasized that his focus would be on ensuring that government’s promises translate into meaningful action, making positive impact on the lives of Nigerians.

Kogi Govt Has Not Released Palliatives—Fanwo

The Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon Kingsley Femi Fanwo, on Sunday, said the state government is yet to release subsidy removal palliative plans.

The Commissioner, in a statement issued to newsmen, stated that the attention of the Kogi State Government has been drawn to a document purported to be the palliative program of the Kogi State Government to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal on the masses.

The statement read as follows, ” The State Government wishes to state unequivocally that the document did not emanate from the Kogi State Government and should be disregarded by the general public.

“The Government is working on an inter-ministerial approach to come up with a realistic plan that will help ameliorate the impact of fuel subsidy removal on Kogites. We will release the plans officially through our channels of communication when they are ready.

“We urge the people of Kogi State to be patient with us as we are fashioning the short, medium, and long-term plans that will address their concerns and the economic pressure associated with the fuel subsidy removal.

“The decision of Mr President to implement the removal of fuel subsidy enjoys the support of the Kogi State Government, as the Federal Government under the leadership of our President, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR is trusted to plow back the gains of the policy into the development of our nation and better welfare for the Nigerian people.

Messi To Miss Three Inter Miami’s Matches

Inter Miami captain, Lionel Messi, will miss three of his team’s matches in September because he would be called up to represent his country’s national team in the World Cup qualifiers, starting next week.

This was confirmed by Inter Miami manager Tata Martino.

Martino spoke following Inter Miami’s 2-0 win over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

DAILY POST reports that Inter Miami will take on LAFC, Sporting KC, Atlanta United, Toronto, Orlando City and Houston Dynamo in September.

Speaking to the press after Inter Miami’s win over New York Red Bulls, Martino stated ( Fan Renkel): “Lionel Messi is going to miss at least 3 games, he will get called up for his national team.”

Argentina will compete against Ecuador and Boli in September, followed by games against Paraguay and Peru in October and Messi’s participation in those games is almost guaranteed.

Man Utd In Shock Move To Sign Alonso

Manchester United are considering a shock move for Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso as they seek to bring in an emergency option at left-back position.

Man United hope to bring in a new left-back before next week’s transfer deadline after losing two of their players Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw to injury.

Shaw is expected to be out until November while Malacia is still sidelined.

Inquiries have been made over the availability of Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella and Tottemham’s Sergio Reguilon.

But according to the Daily Telegraph, the Red Devils have also asked about Alonso.

Alonso had played for Man United’s Premier League rival Chelsea.

The 32-year-old left Chelsea last summer to join Barcelona, starting 11 La Liga matches in their title-winning campaign last term.

