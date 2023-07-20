Today’s Headline:Stop Attacking Tinubu; Await Palliatives-Onanuga Tells Ngr, Trump Adds New Attorney

Fuel Price: Stop Attacking Tinubu, Wait For Palliatives, Onanuga Tells Nigerians

Bayo Onanuga, a spokesperson of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the campaign, has appealed to Nigerians to exercise patience amidst the recent increase in fuel prices.

Daily Trust reports that condemnation has continued to trail the recent petrol price increase from N540 to N617 per litre.

In a tweet on Wednesday night, Onanuga cautioned against making intemperate attacks on the Tinubu-led administration in response to the fuel price hike.

He emphasized the need for patience and understanding, as the entire nation is collectively facing the impact of the fuel price increase.

Trump quietly adds new attorney to January 6 legal team

Former President Donald Trump has quietly added a new criminal defense attorney to his legal team as he faces a potential indictment in the federal investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Attorney John Lauro, who has also represented Trump attorneys Christina Bobb and Alina Habba, is joining the team and will be working alongside Todd Blanche, several sources told CNN. Lauro will be solely focused on special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the aftermath of the 2020 election and was part of the team attempting to find out whether others in Trump’s orbit received target letters after Trump did Sunday night.

Fuel Subsidy: Increase In FAAC Will Benefit Nigeria’s Economy – APC Govs

Ahead of Thursdays meeting of the National Economic Council, governors of All Progressives Congress (APC) are excited that the removal of the petroleum subsidy will boost the volume of money that would accrue to the federal and subnational governments.

Senator Hope Uzodinma, Imo State governor and Chairman of the APC governor’s forum who addressed journalists after a meeting of the forum late Wednesday night, at the Imo Governor’s Lodge , said the subsidy removal would benefit the economy and improve the nation’s margin of solvency in the international market.

He said that both the federal and. State governments are excited about the increase in the volume of funds to be shared at the upcoming Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), promising on behalf of the governors to utilize it for the benefit of the people and economy.

We are aware that as a result of the removal of the petroleum subsidy there will be increase in the volume of money coming to us during the Federation Account Allocation Committee meeting.

“We are working with FG to ensure that the proceeds from that FAAC are well utilized in a manner that the citizens are happy, labour happy and we also happy, and also the economy of the country will be protected and our economic managers supported to ensure that our solvency margin is not tampered with in the international , market. Instead it will be improved upon. What has happened is something we should be happy about.”

Ojougboh Competent But not Desperate for Appointment, S/South Group Drags Omo-Agege

There are indications that the post-election crisis rocking the Delta State’s chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been deepened by the battle for federal appointments. A South-South socio-economic, cultural and political group, the South-South Emancipation Vanguards (SEV), has thrown its weight behind a chieftain of the party and former member of the House of Representatives, Dr. Cairo Ojuogboh, attesting that he is eminently qualified for appointment.

The group blamed the former deputy president of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, of masterminding an alleged campaign of calumny and orchestrating blackmail to whittle down the chances of Ojougboh who is being tipped by President Ahmed Tinubu for certain federal assignments.

A statement that was released to newsmen yesterday by the Chairman of SEV, Mr. Emmanuel Achojah, accused Omo-Agege of “serially betraying Tinubu before and after the APC’s presidential primary election.”

The group stated that though Cairo is eminently qualified to handle any federal appointment, he is not desperate about it and has neither spoken or lobbied for the position, unlike Omo Agege who allegedly nominated himself by deceit.

The statement reads: “As we patiently await the cabinet appointments of our dear president, we unequivocally cast our support to the nomination of our dear Delta’s son and committed party man Dr. Cairo Ojougboh.

