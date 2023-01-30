Today’s Headlines:Tinubu’s Outburst Averted Looming Crisis–Group;Vote Me For Better Security–Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu’s Outburst Averted Looming Crisis – Group

Photo Credit:Punch papers

A group, Arewa4Asiwaju, has hailed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, for speaking up against the January 31 deadline initially set for the swap of the old naira notes for the redesigned ones.

The group said Tinubu’s declaration at Abeokuta, Ogun State, forced the Federal Government to extend the January 31 deadline to February 10.

This, the Tinubu support group said, saved the nation from going up in flames, following the anger which pervaded the atmosphere before the sudden 10-day extension.

Arewa4Asiwaju, while attributing the sudden 10-day extension of the naira swap to what it called Tinubu’s sagacity and courage, said “it was this courage and purposeful leadership shown by the Asiwaju that compelled the government to go back on its earlier ‘no going back’ stance.

Vote Me For Better Security–Atiku

Photo Credit:Daily Post Nigeria

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has promised that he will end terrorism if elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Atiku made the pledge while addressing the people of Zamfara State.

I will reposition Zamfara State in terms of security network, agriculture and solid mineral resources if I am voted into power,” he said.

He also, in the same breath, condemned the political leadership of the APC, the ruling government in the state, saying that it has not done enough to salvage the economy and security situations in the country.

“I am surprised that the APC is still campaigning in spite of its failures to bring Nigeria under one united entity,” Atiku said.

According to him, insecurity will be history in Zamfara State if he wins the February 25 election, stressing that he has no intention to cause division in the polity

Court Dismisses Suit Seeking To Sack Buhari

Photo Credit:Punch papers

A Federal High Court in Abuja has on Monday dismissed the suit by a former presidential candidate of Hope Democratic Party, Chief Ambrose Owuru, against the election of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari(retd.), in the 2019 presidential election.

The suit seeking Buhari’s was dismissed by Justice Inyang Ekwo on three grounds.

One of the grounds was that the suit constituted a gross abuse of court process, statute barred and was an affront to the supremacy of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The judge also held that the suit was baseless and frivolous.

The PUNCH reports that Owuru had instituted the legal action against Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Owuru, a British-trained constitutional lawyer called to the Nigerian Bar in 1984 asked the Federal High Court to declare him as the winner of the poll.

Members Dump PDP, PRP, NNPP For Kano APC

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The All Progressive Congress on Sunday received not less than 10, 000 new members who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, Peoples Redemption Party and New Nigerian Peoples Party into its fold.

Tinubu’s Campaign Women Leader, Hajiya Umma Salma Rabiu, who received the defectors at a grand ceremony held at Afficient Events centre, congratulated them for liberating themselves from bondage, particularly from NNPP.

Shortly after receiving the defectors, Salama urged the new APC members to massively cast their votes for the joint presidential ticket of Tinubu/Shettima, assuring that Tinubu would transform the entire country.

Today, we gathered here, to celebrate these 10,000 people, who made a decision to dump their different political parties for our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Photo Credit:Google

