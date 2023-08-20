Today’s Headlines:Tinubu’s Ministers, Mediocre Politicians–Onovo;We’ll Hand Over In 3 Years–Tchiani

Tinubu’s Ministers, Mediocre Politicians– Onovo

Photo Credit:Independent

Chief Martin Onovo, a petroleum industry expert and activist, is the 2015 presidential candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP) and currently, the Head, Policy Positions, Movement for Fundamental Change (MFC). In this interview with EJIKEME OMENAZU, he speaks on the new ministers of President Bola Tinubu, even as he opines that the new administration has not shown any signs of a renewed hope for Nigerians. Excerpt:

How do you see President Bola Tinubu’s ministers?

We were not surprised. We were right when we predicted that he would appoint champions of corruption that will support his selfish, unpatriotic, unconstitutional and lawless ‘Emi lo kan’ philosophy. So, many of the appointees have been previously indicted formally like Alhaji Bola Tinubu himself. It is a band of recycled failures, mediocre politicians and champions of corruption. Alhaji Bola Tinubu is ostensibly haunted by the ghost of his illegitimacy in office. We are simply waiting for the judiciary to disqualify Alhaji Tinubu for forgery of Chicago State University certificate; multiple counts of perjury; citizenship of Guinea and the forfeiture of $460,000 proceeds of narcotics trafficking to the US government.

Could you give a critique of the way the Senate screened and cleared the nominees?

The screening was more political than patriotic. The Senate majority apparently decided unpatriotically to support Alhaji Tinubu to continue with his illegitimate hold on power. The initial list of 28 nominees was unlawful as it was incomplete and skewed. Some states had two nominees on it, while others had none.

We’ll Hand Over In 3 Years– General Tchiani

Photo Credit:Daily Trust

General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the leader of the Niger Republic junta, yesterday said that the army would hand over power to a civilian government within the next three years.

He also said that in one month’s time, the junta would form a committee to begin to work on a new constitution of the country.

Tchiani stated this in his speech in a nationwide address on national television on Saturday night.

He made the speech shortly after meeting with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) delegation led by former Nigerian Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd).

As of the time Tchiani addressed Nigeriens, the ECOWAS delegation was still in Niamey.

It is not clear how the ECOWAS leaders will react to the latest position of the junta.

Tchiani emphasized that while Niger does not want to go to war and the military leaders’ door is open for discussions, they will defend themselves if the need arises.

Photo Credit:Google

Bakare Is Right About Tinubu’s Administration – Kalu

Photo Credit:Independent

Chief Emeka Charles Kalu, a seasoned politician and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, is the National Coordinator, Peoples Democratic Party Coalition (PDP Coalition) and Director General, Global Initiatives for Good Governance (GIGG). He spoke to EJIKEME on OMENAZU the recent attack on the Tinubu administration by his party man, Pastor Tunde Bakare, among other critical issues. Excerpt:

So many people have been reacting to President Bola Tinubu’s ministers recently cleared by the Senate. What is your own view on them?

On a serious note, President Bola Tinubu did well to have chosen his ministerial nominees from a balanced background outside what a selfish system could have done. He actually deserves a eulogy to have ensured that his cabinet members were selected from across party lines, gender balance, youth inclusiveness and compliance with due process in their biodata and qualification screenings, including all the democratic processes needed to be followed in appointing Federal Executive Cabinet (FEC) Members. One thing very exceptional and worth celebrating in his sense of choosing cabinet members is that he dropped and skipped party sentiments and then settled for new breed technocrats whose names have not been stained in corruption allegations.

Fix Refineries, Group Tells FG

Photo Credit:Punch papers

A group, Future Nigeria Movement has called on President Bola Tinubu to see the fixing of the nation’s refineries as a national emergency.

The group kicked against the N5bn palliatives given to each state to cushion the effect of the removal of subsidy from Premium Motor Spirit also known as petrol.

The group emphasised that fixing the refineries and making them functional was the best palliative Nigerians wanted to see.

Leader of the group, Livingstone Wechie, said this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Friday and sent to newsmen.

Wechie, however, described President Bola Tinubu as sensitive for realising that his inaugural day speech announcing the removal of subsidy from petrol had a biting effect on the citizens.

He stated, “The N5bn palliative by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration is a clear indication that the government realises that the removal of the fuel subsidy is impacting seriously on Nigerians.

El_Zaxks (

)