Today’s Headlines:Tinubu’s Ministerial List Worse Than Buhari’s–Dele;Why We Suspended Strike- NARD

Tinubu’s Ministerial list worse than Buhari’s– Dele

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dele Momodu, has faulted President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial team.

Momodu said Tinubu’s ministerial list was worst than his predecessor, ex-President Muhammadu Buhari’s team.

This was as he disclosed that some of Tinubu’s ministers are unknown unlike what was obtainable in the past.

He disclosed this while featuring on the latest edition of a Podcast, Mic On.

Momodu noted that former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai was an original version of himself when he was a minister under PDP.

According to Momodu: “Every leader has what it takes to be a good resident if he has good advisers and listens to them. It’s just like a journalist without corrections, he will always carry fake news.

“For any leader to succeed, he must look at his team and what I’m seeing now is worst than Buhari’s team.

Why We Suspended Strike- NARD

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors has explained why it suspended its 17-day-old nationwide strike it embarked upon on July 26, 2023.

Speaking with The PUNCH on Saturday, the President of NARD, Dr Emeka Orji said the strike was suspended following significant moves by the Federal Government to address the doctors’ demands.

Mr Orji said the National Executive Council of NARD decided to suspend the strike since the government has started addressing some of their issues.

“We had a meeting at the villa and with the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday and we see that they are willing to meet our demands, and for the interest of the people and the country, we have to suspend the strike.

For now, the government has released the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund, and has started work on the circular on one-for-one replacement because they sent a letter to the Chief Medical Directors to provide some documents, and some CMDs have sent it the documents required, so we hope that the one-for-one replacement of doctors will take effect soon.

“The circular on one-for-one replacement would address the manpower shortage and hopefully , this will take effect in the next two weeks.

Pray For My Death If I Consult With Demons– Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has reacted to claims that he consults with demons anytime he is about to minister at the Redemption Camp.

The cleric, popularly called Daddy GO, said his attention was drawn to some publications where the allegations were made by some clerics and groups of persons.

Speaking on the claims on Friday night at the ongoing Annual Convention 2023, Adeboye urged the congregation to pray for his death if he ever did such.

While saying he would not mind people spreading such rumours, he said it occurred to him that even some of his members might have believed the rumours.

In a bid to clear people’s doubt, the clergyman said, “I want you to say this prayer, ‘If Pastor Adeboye has any links with any demonic powers, let him die before the sun rises.

“But if he is using your power, multiply the powers by seven folds.” he added.

War Not Tea Party, Nigerians Warn Tinubu

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

Eminent Nigerians and other stakeholders have expressed opposition to the decision of ECOWAS sub-region to launch a military action in Niger in a bid to restore constitutional order in the country. In their separate reactions, they argued that Nigeria was still grappling with poverty and impoverishment and it would be suicidal to embark on military action in Niger.

Former presidential aspirant and Chairman, Nigeria Economic Summit, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, said that part of the reasons ECOWAS leaders were pushing for war against the military junta in Niger Republic, was to avoid being taken as a toothless bulldog.

Mazi Ohuabunwa said, “we must empathize with ECOWAS leaders because they are concerned that if they do not do anything very stern, their own seats are not guaranteed as the coup is like a virus; it’s spreading like epidemic.

“If you don’t halt it, it may consume everybody. Their fear is that it might happen to any of them, and as leaders: do you want them to fold their hands and watch in hopelessness?

“Secondly, they have already gone too far by issuing a threat of possible military intervention, and if they back down now they will become a toothless bulldog, lose face and become a laughing stock of the military junta.

“The wind is already blowing in French-speaking West African States. They will do all they can to halt this epidemic sweeping through French-speaking West African States.

