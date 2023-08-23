Today’s Headlines:Tinubu’s Govt’ll Succeed—Oshiomhole;How NG Can Tackle Transnational Threats—DG DSS

Tinubu’s Govt’ll Succeed—Oshiomhole

Photo Credit: TheCable

Adams Oshiomhole, senator representing Edo-north, says President Bola Tinubu will achieve feats that his predecessors could not attain.

Speaking with NAN on Wednesday, Oshiomole said Tinubu is already laying a solid foundation for development in the country, noting that the president has broken many grounds since he assumed office.

He added that the president has also broken the jinx in the federal capital territory (FCT) ministerial appointment by appointing Nyesom Wike as the minister.

“This singular move shows that anyone can become a minister regardless of their birthplace, tongue and dialect,” Oshiomhole said.

For me, one of the ground-breaking decisions President Tinubu has taken is to give every part of Nigeria hope that regardless of your birthplace, tongue or dialect, you can be the minister of the FCT.

“Many people didn’t think it was possible. We give thanks to God for giving us such a president that opens his doors to anyone who wishes to see him and who has information to share.

How NG Can Tackle Transnational Threats—DG DSS

Photo Credit: Vanguard

The Director General of the State Services, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, along with other experts from the security sector and academia, has outlined how Nigeria can tackle transnational threats in an increasingly globalized world.

He spoke at a seminar hosted by the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) in Abuja on Wednesday, as part of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC) 16.

APC NWC Replaces Kyari, Betta Edu With Dalori, Idele

Photo Credit: Punch

The ruling All Progressives Congress has officially unveiled new officers to occupy the positions of the outgoing members of the National Working Committee and other vacant zonal offices in the party.

Addressing newsmen at the national secretariat of the APC on Wednesday evening, the National Secretary of the party, Senator Ajibola Basiru, said the election of the new officers was in line with the mandate given to them by the National Executive Committee at the last meeting held at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja on August 3.

The move saw outgoing National Deputy Chairman for North, Senator Abubakar Kyari, being replaced by Borno party chairman, Ali Dalori, while founder of Sister-To-Sister Empowerment Worldwide, Dr Mary Alile Idele, from Edo State occupied the office of the National Women Leader previously held by Dr Betta Edu.

Both Kyari and Edu were among the 45 ministers of President Bola Tinubu who were officially sworn in at the Presidential Villa on Monday.

Why Lagos Assembly Rejected 17 Sanwo-Olu’s Cabinet Nominees

Photo Credit: PM

The rejection of 17 cabinet nominees of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu by the State House of Assembly on Wednesday shows that all is not well between the executive and the legislature.

Out of the 39 cabinet nominees presented by Sanwo-Olu to the House for screening, only 17 scaled the hurdles. This has never happened in the history of Lagos. Only 22 nominees were confirmed by the Assembly.

It shows that there is a political war between the governor and the Assembly, which the powers that be at the centre can only resolve.

PrinceAI (

)