Todays Headlines:Tinubu’s Govt Illegitimate—LP, OBJ Laments Pervasive Corruption In Nigeria Politics

Source: Google

Tinubu’s Govt Illegitimate–LP

Source: Vanguard paper

The Labour Party has cautioned the President Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress administration against meddling in the internal affairs of Niger Republic.

According to the LP, there was little or no difference between how coupists in Niger took power and how President Tinubu found himself in office through the manipulation of institutions of state during the 2023 general elections.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, said this in Abuja, on Saturday.

He said, “ The Labour Party has always maintained that the process leading to any electoral activity is a lot more important than its outcome.

“You will recall that the processes that led to the 2023 general election were skewed, manipulated, and rigged.

OBJ Laments Pervasive Corruption In Nigerian Politics

Source: Channels TV

A former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has expressed worry over the pervasive corruption in Nigeria’s electoral system.

He, however, called for an urgent need for Christians to engage in politics to drive positive change.

The former president made the call while delivering a speech during the 57th Annual Convention and 67th Anniversary of The Gospel Faith Mission International (GOFAMINT) held at the Gospel City, Ogunmakin, Ogun State.

Speaking on the theme ‘The Roles of the Church in Nation Building at a Time Like This,’ Chief Olusegun Obasanjo congratulated the church for successfully hosting the convention and urged Christians to stand out as beacons of righteousness in the realm of politics. He lamented that while politics should not inherently be corrupt, it is the actions of those who partake in politics that taint its image.

International Youth Day: Seyi Tinubu’s Noella foundation announces 10,000 jobs for youths

Source: Punch paper

The co-founder of Nuella Foundation, Seyi Tinubu, has expressed commitment to creating 10,000 jobs for young Nigerians in commemoration of the 2023 International Youth Day.

Speaking on this year’s edition which is themed, “Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World”, Tinubu said his commitment holds the promise of transforming not just individual lives, but entire communities and industries, aligning perfectly with the theme’s call for innovation and positive impact.

In a statement by the foundation on Saturday, Tinubu announced plans to create the jobs in the next few months.

Imo Guber: Uzodimma Drops Deputy, Picks New Running Mate

Source: Daily Trust

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has named Lady Chinyere Ihuoma Ekomaro as his running mate for the November governorship election.

Uzodimma, who is the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the election, unveiled his running mate in Owerri, the state capital, on Saturday.

“I have enumerated a few of our achievements today just to let Imo people know that the APC government remains the best bet to the attainment of improved life and economic development we all yearn for,” he said.

“So, during the campaign for re-election, I want my work to do the campaigns. So, Imo people that I know are very appreciative of what we have done in the last 43 months,” the governor added.

WaterGo (

)