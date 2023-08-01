Today’s Headlines:Tinubu’s Broadcast Waste Of Time–Atiku;Lawmakers’ Salaries Not Enough–Akpabio

Tinubu’s Broadcast Waste Of time –Atiku

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has described President Bola Tinubu’s national broadcast as uninspiring deceptive, a complete waste of time.

Atiku, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communications, Phrank Shaibu, yesterday, said the President’s speech was allegedly done to dissuade the organised labour from embarking on a nationwide protest.

Atiku, who was the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), in the 2023 polls, insisted that the broadcast by Tinubu was an afterthought. He noted that the President’s claim that the minimum wage would soon be reviewed upwards was an indication that he failed to make proper plans before the removal of petrol subsidy.

“Tinubu’s speech was hurriedly put together in order to dissuade the suffering masses and the organised labour from embarking on protests. Rather than apologise for removing subsidy without providing a cushion for the poor, he went about accusing subsidy thieves of being behind the current suffering. If he is sure of this, why hasn’t he arrested them?

“Tinubu also lied when he claimed that he had for years been an advocate of subsidy removal. This was a man who in 2012 described petrol subsidy removal as “the Goodluck Jonathan tax” and sponsored protests in Lagos State. After he dubiously got to power, he lacked imagination on how to address the issue and then removed the subsidy but without a plan.

Lawmakers’ Salaries Not Enough –Akpabio

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, yesterday, said salaries of members of the National Assembly were not enough to take care of demands from their constituents.

Akpabio said with the volume of requests from various constituents represented in the National Assembly, lawmakers’ earnings were too inadequate to cater for those requests.

He made the revelation while contributing to the debate on a motion sponsored by Abdulraman Kawu Suleiman, member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) representing Kano South, on the need to avert impending strike planned by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Akpabio conceded that though hardships associated with the removal of subsidy on petroleum products were enormous, there was need for the people to be more patient with government while steps were being taken to ameliorate sufferings of the people.

Subsidy Pains: Protests Rock Oyo, Osun

Protests broke out on Monday in Oyo and Osun states over hardships resulting from the removal of fuel subsidy the President Bola Tinubu.

Oyo State workers, on Monday, locked the state secretariat at Agodi in Ibadan, as they protested issues relating to the effects of the subsdy removal.

The PUNCH reports that the workers demanded palliatives, an upward review of pension allowances, and payment of salary deduction, among other things.

They are also demanding payment of leave bonuses, payment of gratuities to retirees who have stagnated since 2021 and release of promotion letters for the years 2021 and 2022.

The protesters were workers and pensioners under the banners of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress, Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Nigeria Union.

Led by the NLC and TUC Chairmen, Kayode Martins and Olatunbosun Olabiyi, respectively, the workers said the protest would continue today (Tuesday).

We’ll not die in silence -Lagos NLC

The Lagos State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has intensified its mobilisation across the country in preparation for its nationwide mass protest.

Chairperson NLC, Lagos State, Funmi Sessi, yesterday, reiterated support for the national leadership of the Congress on its decision which it maintained was in line with its commitment to escalate their demands and advocate for the rights and welfare of Nigerian workers and the general public.

Those who we voted to defend our interests have abandoned us to our fate. We would not die in silence We deserve to live right as Nigerians. That is why we need to mobilize our members in their numbers to join in this peaceful protest that is starting on August 2, 2023.”

Reeling out plans for the exercise in Lagos, she stressed that the NLC was leaving no stone unturned in its bid to rally support from its members and affiliated unions.

The call to action followed a series of unsuccessful negotiations with the government to roll out palliative measures to cushion the hardship occasioned by hike in fuel price and other critical labor-related issues.

