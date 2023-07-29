Today’s Headlines:Tinubu’s ‘Braggadocio Policies’ Killing Nigerians–Afenifere; Why I Quit APC–Lukman

Tinubu’s ‘Braggadocio Policies’ Killing Nigerians, Says Afenifere

Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, has disclosed that the gross policy implementation of the present administration of President Bola Tinubu will further push Nigeria’s economy down the slope.

Afenifere said the “act of thoughtless policy implementation and its unintended consequences will further push Nigeria’s economy down the slope as Nigeria has officially overtaken India as The New Poverty Capital of the World.”

The group said such a huge economic decision with clear potential for serious deleterious impact on disposable incomes of the already impoverished citizens should never have been made in the cavalier manner as was witnessed.

Afenifere, who insisted that hitting the ground running is more than a slogan or braggadocio declaration, noted that “the run must be well coordinated by competent hands available nationwide and not confined to actors whose efforts have only been exaggerated by the spatial limits of their past endeavours.”

In a statement by its Secretary General, Chief Sola Ebiseni, said: “In less than six weeks, an already asphyxiating economy reeling under the crushing impact of hyperinflation, unemployment, mass hunger and poverty foisted by the gross ineptitude and incompetence that characterized the watch of eight years is looking like an episode drawn straight out of Dante’s Hell.

“Progressive governance, which they have always professed, would have put ahead of everything, the welfare of the citizens, and should never be, or made to seem like, an afterthought.

Why I Quit APC – Lukman

Erstwhile national vice chairman (North West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) , Salihu Lukman, has given reasons why he resigned his position, saying he was compelled to quit by to allow constitutional order in the party failure.

LEADERSHIP reports that Lukman had tendered his letter of resignation on Wednesday to the party’s acting national chairman, saying he was quitting instead of remaining in the party and constituted a distraction for leaders and the Tinubu government.

But in a statement he issued on in Abuja yesterday, the Kaduna-born politician said he was exhausted by his continuous fight against inconsistencies in the governing party.

He said since news of his resignation from the party broke, he had received so many queries and responses, all expressing disappointment in one way or the other with his action.

He said, “My common explanation is that I am just tired of having to remain in the fighting mode, campaigning for the reform of the APC. First, it was against the leadership of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole who was my boss and in many respects my mentor for more than sixteen years.

Two Killed As NDLEA Officers Raid Lagos Community

Two persons have been allegedly been killed by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Idi-Oro Area of Mushin in Lagos State.

A reliable source told Channels Television that operative of the agency, in a commando style storm Idi Oro area on Wednesday night with intention to raid the drug den in the community.

The source said that the operation, which lasted hours, left the officers shooting sporadically in a bid to achieve their objective of nipping their target.

The NDLEA officers later left the community with bags of substances suspected to be cannabis sativa also known as Indian hemp.

The source said while the NDLEA officers were challenged by some boys in the area, stray bullets from the operatives of the anti-narcotics agency hit at least two persons in the community while some were said to be injured.

A source within the agency confirmed to our correspondent that over 250 wraps of substance suspected to be Cannabis Sativa, three suspects and a vehicle suspected to be of a drug kingpin were intercepted at the scene.

Efforts to get the comments of NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, proved abortive as calls to his line were unanswered.

Ganduje Visits Abdullahi Adamu

Former Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, visited the immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, at his Abuja residence, on Thursday.

Adamu resigned as the party’s national chairman because of alleged internal crisis in the ruling party.

