Today’s Headlines:Tinubu’ll Defeat Obi In Anambra, South’East; Tinubu Promises To End Insecurity

Tinubu’ll Defeat Obi In Anambra_S’East

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

The South-East Zonal Organising Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Dozie Ikedife (Jnr), has said that the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu will win massively in Anambra state and in the entire South-East region in the presidential election slated for February.

Ikedife, who revealed this in an interview with journalists in Nnewi, Anambra state on Monday said Tinubu has the capacity to floor the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi at the polls next month.

Speaking on the advantage APC has over Obi and LP in the upcoming elections, Ikedife said the antecedents of Tinubu, when he was the governor of Lagos state are powerful indications that have boosted his chances.

He said the former Lagos governor will also garner more votes than Peter Umeadi of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

He added that the Presidency is about delegating duties to the right people and putting the right people to the right assignments, adding that Tinubu is a genius in gathering talents and offering them the right opportunity to work for the greater goals.

Photo Credit:Google

Tinubu Promises To End Insecurity

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has called on the people of Akwa Ibom State to arm themselves with Permanent Voter Cards and be part of the sweeping revolution that would usher in a new era of prosperity, infrastructural renaissance and human capital developments.

This was as he vowed to end insecurity and create an enabling environment for socio-economic activities to thrive in the country, adding that his administration would end insecurity, fuel crisis and revolutionise agriculture for export.

Tinubu spoke while addressing party supporters at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, on Monday.

The power to become President resides in you. ‘Emilokan’ (this is my turn) and God will give you the power to make it realisable through your PVCs. So, if you don’t have it, go and get it because if God blesses me as your next President, you will be put in proper places,” he said

I’ll Hit PDP National Leadership Tuesday – Wike

Photo Credit:Daily Post Nigeria

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has revealed he would “hit back” the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Tuesday.

The governor, a member of the G5, spoke on Monday at a campaign rally in Etche Local Government Area of the state.

Wike reacted to the alert by the PDP national leadership about some lawyers appearing in court without legal briefs and authorisation.

The PDP said it would not hesitate to take stringent measures on any infractions that are misleading, questionable and fraudulent.

The spokesperson Debo Ologunagba referred to Article 42 of PDP’s constitution (as amended in 2017) which places the exclusive responsibility of conducting litigations on the National Legal Adviser

Atiku Pledges To End Banditry

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has promised to end banditry and improve security nationwide, especially in Zamfara State, if elected President.

He made the promise while speaking to parry supporters in Gusau, the Zamfara State Capital, yesterday.“Atiku extended his sympathy to the people of the state who had been at the receiving end of bandit attacks which has led to hundreds of death over the last couple of years.

The PDP candidate said: “We have been looking forward to come to Zamfara because of what we are reading on social media, now we have seen that it is true.

G5 Govs Not A Threat To Atiku, PDP–Kuye

Chief Taiwo Kuye is the deputy director of volunteer and support groups of the Presidential Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State. In this interview with ANAYO EZUGWU, he speaks on the chances of the party ahead of the 2023 general election, why Atiku Abubakar will win the presidential election and opportunities before the party in Lagos State, among other issues

With the presidential election less than 30 days from now, how prepared is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State?

We are prepared for this election and you can see what is happening all over the place with our campaigns and rallies virtually in all the local governments. Our candidates for House of Representatives, Senates, House of Assembly and governorship, everybody is on the field working with very serious energy to see that we claim the expected victory in the state. We rest assured that we are going to win the elections in Lagos State.

