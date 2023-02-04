Today’s Headlines:Tinubu Worried About Plight Of Masses -APC Chieftain, Naira Swap: Buhari Accuses Banks Of Greed, Inefficiency

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu Worried Over Plight Of Masses -APC Chieftain

A member of the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress, Tolu Bankole, has labelled the party’s presidential candidate Bola Tinubu as a patriot following his outburst over the lingering fuel crisis and the scarcity of the new naira notes.

Bankole, who expressed his concerns in a statement in Abuja on Friday, disclosed that the former governor of Lagos State had shown that he is more interested in the wellbeing of the masses than being politically correct.

Buhari Accuses Bank of Greed

President Muhammadu Buhari has accused banks of greed and inefficiency over the newly-designed naira notes, saying a further extension of the deadline won’t even help them.

He said this on Friday when the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors visited him at the State House in Abuja.

“Some banks are inefficient and only concerned about themselves,” Garba Shehu, presidential aide, quoted Buhari saying, “even if a year is added, problems associated with selfishness and greed won’t go away”.

Court Hears Suit Seeking Atiku’s Prosecution Match 7

The Federal high court has fixed March 7 for hearing in the suit seeking the investigation and prosecution of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic party, Atiku Abubakar, over alleged offenses against the code of conduct for public officers, money laundering, criminal breach of trust and criminal misappropriation and conspiracy.

The suit was instituted by the spokesman for the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress, Festus Keyamo following the ‘Atikugate’ scandal.

Protesters Attack Oyo Gov’s Office

Youths and other residents of Oyo State protesting hardship in the country attacked the governor’s office in Agodi area of Ibadan.

The PUNCH earlier reports that barely 22 days before the general elections, youths in their numbers stormed the streets of Ibadan, on Friday, to protest the current state of the nation.

Nigerians have been contending with fuel, new naira notes scarcity and erratic power supply for weeks across the nation.

Buhari Meets APC Governors Behind Closed-Door

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently having a closed-door meeting with the governors on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC under the auspices of the Progressive Governors’ Forum.

The meeting is holding at the State House in Abuja.

The governors of Ebonyi, Ogun, Imo, Zamfara, Kebbi, Yobe, Lagos, Kaduna, Kano, Kwara, and Niger are present in the meeting.

Why Obi Must Win 2023 Election – Adebanjo

The leader of the pan Yoruba socio-political group Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, has explained why the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi must win the 2023 presidential election.

Adebanjo, who has been a staunch supporter of Obi, said if the LP candidate loses there would be no opportunity for a non-Christian and a non-northerner to be president again.

Adebanjo made his position known at the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum in Abuja.

