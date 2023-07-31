Today’s Headlines:Tinubu won’t regret nominating me as minister – Wike; Adamawa govt relaxes curfew

Tinubu won’t regret nominating me as minister – Wike

The immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has promised that President Bola Tinubu will not regret nominating him to be one of his ministers.

He said this during the screening of ministerial nominees before the Senate on Monday.

During the screening on Monday, the ex-governor bragged about his achievements in Rivers and promised to replicate the same for the country at large, if given the opportunity to serve in any capacity.

He said, “As governor, it’s on record in this country, everybody will attest to it that I changed the landscape of Port Harcourt. It’s on record that in four years, I completed 12 flyovers. You will testify to it Mr President that you have come to commission projects in Rivers State.

“What is important is what passion you have. Do you love your people? I can say it as a governor in my four years in the first term, I’ve never left my state and slept outside my state. I made sure that I was in my state to take on the challenges. And that is why when I was leaving, I was leaving like a hero.

“What do I want to offer? Am I committed to the job? And I thank Mr President for not limiting me. I believe how hungry Mr President is for solving the problems of Nigeria, we have no choice but to give him that required support. I assure you if I’m confirmed in whatever capacity, Mr President will not regret nominating me.”

Adamawa govt relaxes curfew

The Adamawa State Government has reviewed the 24-hour curfew declared by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri in the wake of upheaval on Sunday.

The curfew is now to be observed between 6 pm and 6 am, translating to free movement around the state from dawn to dusk.

Addressing the press after a security meeting with service commanders early Monday morning, Fintiri urged the people to go about their lawful businesses.

“The security agencies will continue to maintain peace,” the governor assured, adding that the security personnel will not hesitate to handle appropriately whoever may want to breach the peace of the state.

“We call on our people to be law-abiding. We want to inform our people that the relaxation of the curfew between 6 pm and 6 am will be reviewed hourly.

“We expect that businesses will go as usual and our students will be on their way to school and life will go on,” he said.

Oyo workers block secretariat gate, demand palliatives

In the early hours of Monday, hundreds of civil servants in Oyo blocked the gate to the state government secretariat.

The secretariat houses the governor’s office, government ministries, agencies and departments in the state.

The workers blocked the entrance into the state’s powerhouse to demand an audience with Governor Seyi Makinde over issues affecting their service to the state.

The workers are demanding palliatives, upward review of pension allowances, and payment of salary deduction, amongst others.

Workers from various trade unions in the state, including the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC), the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) and their affiliate bodies were all present at the rally.

The workers are also demanding payment of leave bonuses, gratuities to retirees that have stagnated since 2021 and the release of promotion letters for the years 2021 and 2022.

Subsidy Removal: Gombe, Bauchi Slash Transport Fare

Source:The nation

The Gombe State Government has reduced transport fare for Gombe Line Transport Company to cushion the effect of Petroleum subsidy removal on the residents of the state.

Mr Ismaila Uba-Misilli, Director-General, Press Affairs, Government House, Gombe said this while responding to a survey by the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on status of state owned transport companies.

According to him, measures are being put in place to ease transportation burden on the people occasioned by fuel subsidy removal.

