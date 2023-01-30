This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines:Tinubu Will Win, With Wide Margin—Akeredolu, Okowa Denies Taking Fresh N120bn Loan

Tinubu Will Win, With Wide Margin—Akeredolu

The Zonal Coordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council in the South-West, Rotimi Akeredolu, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will win the 2023 election with a wide margin.

News Source: Vanguard Newspapers

Akeredolu said that the party “is lucky to have a personality like Tinubu, who is reliable and competent as its Presidential candidate.

He spoke in Ondo town at the Central Senatorial District campaign rally of the party held at Our Saviours Primary School, Esso Area, Ondo

Addressing a large crowd of party leaders, members and supporters at the rally, Akeredolu said that ” Tinubu is the only candidate that can engender desired change and development in the country.

Okowa Denies Taking Fresh N120bn Loan

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Monday cleared the air over a N120 billion recently approved by the State House of Assembly, saying it was not a fresh loan. News Source: Punch Newspaper

The All Progressives Congress had accused Governor Okowa of seeking the state Assembly’s approval to borrow another loan hence plunging the state into debt.

Okowa who spoke through the State Commissioner for Finance, Mr Fidelis Tilije, on Monday, denied the claim.

Tilije said, “We are beginning to see misconception regarding the N120 billion loan, especially from the APC.

Osun: APC obtained incomplete BVAS report – Ex-INEC director

A former Director of Voter Education and Publicity of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, has thrown more light on the election petitions tribunal judgment that sacked Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party as the winner of the 2022 governorship election in the state.

News Source: Punch Newspaper

The Osun State Election Petitions Tribunal had on Friday ruled and nullified the election of Adeleke and directed INEC to withdraw his certificate of return and issue a new one to Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress.

But during an appearance on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Monday, Osaze-Uzzi said the discrepancy in the 2022 Osun State governorship election, as it related to the BVAS, was owing to the fact that the APC obtained an incomplete report upon which the judgement was based.

EXCLUSIVE: 34 Nigerian Soldiers Tender Resignation Letters Amid Corruption Allegations Against Army Authorities

A total of 34 soldiers are exiting the Nigerian Army despite the worsening security challenges the military is currently combating in some parts of the country, SaharaReporters has gathered.

News Source: Saharareporters

The soldiers, drawn from various formations of the army across the country, all belong to junior cadres who are mostly at the forefront in the field.

They include warrant officers, staff sergeants, sergeants, lance corporals, corporals and privates.

The Chief of Army Staff has since approved their formal disengagement.

The list of the exiting soldiers did not distinguish between those embarking on voluntary retirement and those leaving the army on medical grounds.

Wike Accuses PDP National Leadership Of Anti-Party Activities

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says it is an act of anti-party on the part of the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to tell lawyers handling legal suits on behalf of the PDP in the State to dissociate themselves from the cases.

News Source: Channels TV

Governor Wike made the accusation against the national leadership of the party when he spoke at State School Premises, Okehi 1, venue of the Rivers State PDP campaign flag off rally in Etche Local Government Area on Monday.

The PDP in Rivers had taken some political parties in the state to court over noncompliance to the regulations and laws of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the conduct of their various primaries, however, the Wike says the national leadership did not support the drive.

Photos Credit: Google

Content created and supplied by: WaterNewsGo (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #HeadlinesTinubu #Win #Wide #MarginAkeredolu #Okowa #Denies #Fresh #N120bn #LoanToday’s Headlines:Tinubu Will Win, With Wide Margin—Akeredolu, Okowa Denies Taking Fresh N120bn Loan Publish on 2023-01-30 21:45:18