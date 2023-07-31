Todays Headlines:Tinubu To Make Nationwide Broadcast 7pm Today;Crisis Hits Lagos LP, Faction Emerges

Tinubu To Make Nationwide Vroadcast 7pm Today

President Bola Tinubu will make a nationwide broadcast today at 7 pm.

This was made known on Monday morning a statement issued by Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President on Special duties, Communications & Strategy.

According to the statement, television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.

Crisis Hits Lagos LP, Faction Emerges

The crisis rocking the Labour Party has worsened in Lagos State with the emergence of a factional leader, Olumide Adesoyin.

The Agency of Nigeria reports that the Adesoyin-led faction disowned the Mrs Dayo Ekong-led Executive Committee, which led the party into the 2023 general elections in the state.

According to Adesoyin, a competent court has warned the general public to desist from dealing with the Ekong-led faction, following the sacking of the Julius Abure-led National Working Committee of the party.

“It is in the public knowledge that Abure was suspended by members of his ward in Edo State in April 2023; the reason Alhaji Bashiru Lamidi Apapa was called upon to take over the leadership, being the next in line, to rescue the party.

No court order stopping us from peaceful protest, NLC tells FG

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has told the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, that there is no order, be it interim, interlocutory or perpetual, from either the National Industrial Court or any other court restraining Nigerian workers from participating in peaceful rallies convened by it.

It also reminded the Federal Government, through the Solicitor-General, that there is a subsisting judgement that the right to demonstrate and protest on matters of public concern was in the public interest, which individuals must possess and exercise without impediment as long as no wrongful act was done.

The Labour Centre stated these a letter from Falana chambers to the Permanent Secretary/Solicitor-General, with the title ”Re-NLC in contempt of court,” signed by Sam Ogala Esq.

The letter is coming on the heels of organised labour’s proposed protest for Wednesday, August 2, over the removal of subsidy on petrol, its attendant hardship on Nigerians and the inability of the government to roll out palliatives to cushion the harsh effect of the stoppage of subsidy payment.

Subsidy removal: Nigeria on brink of collapse — Catholic Bishops

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, yesterday raised the alarm that the removal of fuel subsidy without cushioning the effects has put the country on the brink of collapse.

The bishops’ alarm came as Nigeria Employers Consultative Association, NECA, pleaded with the Federal Government to urgently address the pains of the people arising from the removal of subsidy on petrol.

However, efforts made to get the reaction of the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Mr Dele Alake, did not yield any results, as he neither responded to a text message sent to his phone nor picked up his calls.

But the President of CBCN, Most Rev. Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, raised the alarm in a homily delivered at the Maria Assumpta Cathedral, during the reception of the Supreme Subordinate President of the Knights of St. John International, Prof. Remy Uche, in Owerri, weekend, said Nigeria might be heading for the precipice if nothing urgent is done to effectively check the current economic crisis facing the nation and its citizens

