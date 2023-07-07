Today’s Headlines:Tinubu To Attend ECOWAS Summit In Guinea-Bissau;Makinde Appoints More Aides

Tinubu To Attend ECOWAS Summit In Guinea-Bissau

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to depart Abuja for Guinea-Bissau on Saturday, July 8.

He will be attending the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Bissau, the capital of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.

The trip will mark the second time Tinubu will represent Nigeria at an international forum. He recently returned from France, where he attended a financial summit.

According to presidential spokesperson Dele Alake on Friday, the summit, which takes place on Sunday, July 9, is expected to address memoranda on pressing sub-regional issues, including the report of the 50th Ordinary Session of the Mediation and Security Council (MSC) covering security challenges faced by the member countries.

The report of the 90th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers on the financial situation of the body, the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), as well as the report of the transition in the republics of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea, will also be considered, according to Alake.

Makinde Appoints More Aides

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has approved the appointment of political aides to work with the office of the Wife of the Governor, Mrs. Tamunominini Makinde.

The Governor, in a letter of approval dated July 4, 2023, appointed the following:

1.) Olayiwola Oyinlade Oluwadamilola – Personal Assistant

2.) Siyanbola Oladoyin Odunola – Senior Special Assistant, Project

3.) John-Morgan Abiola – Special Assistant, Domestic

4.) Adetunji Adewumi – Special Assistant, Administration

5.) Kolawole Bukunmi Rita – Special Assistant – Protocol

6.) Muhammed Ibrahim Opeyemi – Driver

7.) Adenodi Ademola – Driver

8.) Mathias Moses – Steward.

Gov Makinde equally approved the appointments of Mr. Odemuyiwa Samson and Mr. Alfred Okata as Special Assistant (Photograph) and Special Assistant (Transport) respectively under the office of the Governor.

Stop Impersonating Our Party, Rivers APC Warns Wike’s Men

The All Progressives Congress party, APC, in Rivers State has warned the loyalists of the former governor Nyesom Wike to stop impersonating the party, its leadership, stakeholders or members by attempting to use the party’s platform to do political business.

“We particularly want to draw public attention to the activities of these individuals who have been paid handsomely to engage in the serial blackmail and impersonation of the Rivers State chapter of the APC. We advise the general public not to have anything to do with such characters”, the party said.

In a statement by its spokesman in the state, Darlington Nwauju, APC warned both those claiming to have an order of a Port Harcourt High Court presided over by Justice D.S. Kio which was procured on the 13th of April 2022 “under the manipulative control of Mr Wike as Governor, or those parading themselves in the name of “stakeholders”, “Amalgamated NGOs” or support groups to desist from deceiving the public about their membership status of our great party as the party has no record of membership of such persons especially the former Chief of staff (Tony Okocha) to former Governor Chibuike Amaechi.

Yoruba Nation Agitator, Igboho Set To Return To Nigeria, His Lawyer Reveals

Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, is set to return back to the country, his lawyer, Mr. Pelumi Olajengbesi, has revealed.

Igboho escaped from the country in 2021 after operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, raided his residence in Ibadan, an operation the security agency confirmed led to the death of two persons and the arrest of about 13 others.

The DSS, through its spokesman, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said it carried out the raid after intelligence reports revealed that Igboho allegedly stockpiled weapons in his house.

It, thereafter, launched a manhunt for Igboho who was subsequently arrested in neighbouring Cotonou, Benin Republic, while trying to travel to Germany.

However, addressing newsmen in Abuja on Friday, Olajengbesi, said the embattled Yoruba nation activist, who had since regained his freedom, would soon return back to the country.

“Igboho is doing very well and he will soon be in Nigeria in a very ceremonial way. The arrangements are on,” Olajengbesi told newsmen.

He, however, lamented his inability to enforce a judgement that was delivered in favour of his client, a situation he said was made difficult by the fact that the consent of the Attorney-General of the Federation must first be secured before security agencies could pay judgement debts.

