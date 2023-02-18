This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines:Tinubu Remains Buhari’s Candidate–Presidency;Ex-Aide Sues Aisha Buhari For N100m

Tinubu Remains Buhari’s Candidate – Presidency

The Presidency, on Friday, said there are no plans by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to extend his tenure beyond May 29, 2023, or install an interim government.

“Let us clearly, specifically, and emphatically state that there is absolutely no truth to the claim that President Muhammadu Buhari is working towards an interim government or even worse, the truncation of democracy,” a statement signed by Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, read on Friday.

The statement is titled, ‘Stop the joke about interim government, elections will hold.’

Shehu said, “The President looks forward to handing over the reins of power to his elected successor. This will happen on May 29, 2023, as the Constitution requires.

What should be made crystal clear to the doubters and the speculators and the untruth-tellers is that in no way was the naira swap ‘engineered’ to keep the President in office beyond May 29. Nothing could be further from the truth.”

The presidency stated this while responding to claims by some governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress that Buhari’s insistence on the new naira policy was to trigger chaos that would necessitate the imposition of an interim government.

Ex-Aide Sues Aisha Buhari For N100m

A former Special Assistant to the President in the Office of the First Lady, Zainab Kassim has filed a suit for the enforcement of her fundamental rights against the President’s wife, Aisha Buhari, while demanding N100m as damages from her and other respondents.

The other respondents in the case are the Inspector-General of Police and the Department of State Services.

Kassim claimed that some Department of State Service officers acting on the orders of Aisha allegedly abducted her and took her to the Presidential Villa where she was severely assaulted, dehumanised and abused by the first lady with the support of officers of the DSS and Police for deleting her posts on social media.

In the suit with the number: FHC/ABJ/OS/202/2023 obtained by our correspondent on Friday, she asked the court to declare her arrest and detention as unlawful. The case has yet to be assigned to a judge.

Efforts to get the spokesperson for the first lady, Mr Aliyu Abdullahi, were not successful. Also, he had yet to reply to a message sent to him on the matter as of the time of filing this report.

Reps Meet Buhari

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on new naira re-design and naira swap policy, on Thursday, met with President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to a statement made available to newsmen, the members told Buhari that a lot must be done to mitigate the suffering of Nigerians following the naira crisis.

The committee, chaired by the House Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa (APC, Kano) met with the President at the State House, Abuja, on Thursday.

The lawmakers met with the president hours after his nationwide broadcast, where he declared that N200 banknotes circulate as legal tender with the new N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes for 60 days from February 10, 2023, to April 10 2023 when the old N200 notes cease to be legal tender.

Doguwa appreciated some of the good decisions by the President as contained in his national broadcast.

However, the panel insisted that a lot must be done to mitigate the suffering of the masses.

Emefiele Deceived Nigerians On Naira Swap_ Keyamo

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, on Friday said the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, deceived Nigerians with the implementation of the new naira design.

He said Emefiele told Nigerians that the CBN would be carrying out a currency swap but ended up confiscating people’s money

Keyamo, who spoke in an interview on Channels Television, stated, “There was a grand deception. You said it was currency swap, what you are doing is currency confiscation, it’s not swap. Swap is that I bring N1,000, you give N1,000. I bring 5,000, you give me N5,000 of the new notes.

But you said all of us should deposit all our money. At that time we deposited all our money, the new notes were not available. I think that is where we also got it wrong as citizens. We should have insisted on the availability of the new notes before we deposited the old notes.

“What happens to financial freedom; you have confiscated my money, you have denied me the right over my money. That was the grand deception they sold to everybody.”

