Today’s Headlines:Tinubu plotting state of emergency – Timi Frank allegesKogi, Imo, Bayelsa polls: We learnt lessons with 2023 general elections – INEC

Tinubu plotting state of emergency – Timi Frank alleges

Following a coup in Niger Republic, a former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Timi Frank has alleged that Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is plotting to suspend the ongoing Presidential Election Petition Tribunal and declare state of emergency.

In a statement which he released to journalists on Saturday, he claimed that the President was seeking the Senate’s approval for Nigeria to go to war over coup in Niger to enable him declare a state of emergency in Nigeria and suspend the sitting of the Presidential Election tribunal.

He warned President Tinubu not to lead Nigeria into war with the neighbouring Niger, as this would plunge the fragile nation into long term economic, political and social devastation.

He said that it is clear to discerning minds that Tinubu wants to find an alibi to declare war in Niger and under that declare a state of emergency in Nigeria which will invariably lead to suspension of the ongoing sitting of the Presidential Election tribunal.

We learnt lessons with 2023 general elections – INEC

The National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has said lessons have been learned from the 2023 general elections and that there would be improvement in the forthcoming circle of elections in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa states.

He added that the Commission was satisfied with the feedback it got during the 2023 post-election review organized by the Commission.

Speaking during the conclusion of the three days review on the 2023 elections in Lagos, the INEC boss assured that most of the issues raised and recommendations made to improve the nation’s elections would be tested in the forthcoming polls in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa states.

He said that they can’t preempt the ongoing processes, and secondly, many of the issues are sub-judice because they are currently being litigated at various election petitions tribunals and it not good for them to comment on live matters in court. But he ended by saying that lessons have been learned and there will be improvement.

NYSC Denies Plan To Send Corps Members To Niger Republic

The Management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has debunked reports alleging that Corps Members would be deployed to Niger Republic by the Federal Government of Nigeria to fight a war for the restoration of democracy in the troubled country.

NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, who stated this in a press statement on Saturday, described the news as fake.

He urged the general public, especially Corps Members, prospective Corps Members and their parents to disregard the report credited skit makers and content creators, which she said borders on criminality in its entirety.

He stated that there is no iota of truth in the story fabricated by the purveyor, a skit and content creator, purposed to drive traffic to his platform.

Otti Pledges To Rebuild Aba Despite Odds

He said this on Friday during the inspection tour of an ongoing road project in Aba, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kazie Uko.

The governor and his team also inspected University Road, Green Avenue, Shallom Road, and Cemetry Road and ended up at Emelogu Road.

Governor Otti was joined by the Hungarian Deputy Ambassador to Nigeria, Gabor Kruss, and the Economic Counselor of the Hungarian Embassy in Nigeria, Judith Berrs.

No fewer than nine roads in Aba are currently under partial and comprehensive rehabilitation.

