Today’s Headlines:Tinubu Orders Probe Into Ivan’s Killing;Petrol Sells For N700 Per Litre In Anambra

Tinubu Orders Probe Into Ivan’s Killing

President Bola Tinubu has ordered an investigation into the killing of the two-year-old boy, Ivan Omhonrina, during a raid by the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operatives in Okpanam, Delta State, last week.

The Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, in a statement on Saturday, noted that Tinubu had directed the NDLEA management to quickly conclude the investigation.

“Ivan did not deserve to die that way. We must ensure the incident did not end like that and that what happened to Ivan does not happen to any other person again,” Tinubu was quoted as saying.

The President described the incident as unacceptable, adding that those behind must be unravelled and brought to justice.

Petrol Sells For N700 Per Litre In Anambra

There was massive anger in Anambra State on Tuesday as commuters and motorists were hit by the sudden hike in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit otherwise known as petrol from N530 to N700.

This is just as motorists and other users of the product besieged various petrol stations and were buying the product in larger quantities in anticipation that the price might shut up to N800 from Wednesday.

Our correspondent gathered that the petrol stations in the major cities of Onitsha, Nnewi and Awka sold the product at N530 per litre as of Tuesday morning before news of the current increase in pump price filtered into town.

Government needs to remove electricity subsidy, says Afrinvest boss

The Group Managing Director, Afrinvest, Ike Chioke, has said the Federal Government needs to remove the subsidy on electricity to complete its cost-cutting moves.

This was disclosed at the Half year investment parley of the investment firm in Lagos on Tuesday.

A new report by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission showed that government spending on electricity subsidy had risen to N2.8tn as of December 2022.

Chioke said that while the removal of the electricity subsidy would push the inflation figures higher, he hoped that the savings made would be put to use to ameliorate the sufferings of poor Nigerians.

’99 Constitution stunting Nigeria’s progress — Bode George

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George, yesterday, warned that the 1999 Constitution will continue to hinder Nigeria’s growth if not changed, insisting that it remains a military constitution.

He also insisted that implementing the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference report will lead to Nigeria’s rise.

Also speaking at the event, Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State noted that for the country to rise and achieve its humonguous possibilities, sacrifices must be made.

