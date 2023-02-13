Today’s Headlines:Tinubu not marrying 2nd wife- PCC, Traders count losses as fire guts Anambra shops

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu not marrying second wife – PCC

The camp of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has disowned a viral video clip suggesting that he was planning to marry a new wife.

The video went viral on Saturday alleging that the presidential flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, was planning to take a second wife.

The 45 seconds viral clip, which was ostensibly a digital invitation to the Nikah of the couple trended on social media including the WhatsApp platform.

In Islam, Nikah is a contract where both the groom and bride are to consent to the marriage of their own free will.

In the video, the announcer, a female voice over, claimed Tinubu was planning to marry a young bride resident in Katsina, Khadija Abubakar Bawa Wagini.

She claimed “The solemnization of the Nikah would take place on February 18, 2023 at Katsina Central Mosque. Bride representative, Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari; groom representative, Kano State Governor, Senator Abdullahi Ganduje; Chief Host, Dahiru Mangal (a billionaire businessman and ally of the APC).

“This is an invitation card for those who did not receive it. God has given power to come.”

Traders count losses as fire guts Anambra shops

No fewer than five shops within the premises of the Onitsha General Post Office, along Old Market Road, Anambra State, have been gutted by fire.

It was gathered that the fire started around 12.30 midnight on Sunday, as a result of a power surge which emanated from one of the shops.

Eyewitnesses said as the fire was about to escalate into a nearby filling station close to the scene, it created panic, adding that people and members of local vigilante groups quickly intervened to control the fire.

Goods and property worth millions of naira were said to have been destroyed in the fire.

A trader, Monica Awuruebo, whose shop was razed by the fire, said she lost all her goods, cash and other items in the fire incident.

Awuruebo said, “A food vendor who is my neighbour called me on the telephone to rush to the post office immediately because my shop was on fire. I rushed to the scene and behold, my goods in the shop have been turned to ashes, and not a pin was recovered from my shop.

Photo credit || Google

“Even my creditor that I told to come and collect her money and because she wasted time, the money and my goods were lost to the fire. We have about five shops here and they were all touched including scores of make-shift structures.”

Nigerians shun Supreme Court order, reject old Naira notes

Many business operators in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have started rejecting the old Naira notes in spite of Supreme Court order temporarily halting the ban on their use.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that following the redesigning of N200, N500 and N1000 notes by the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), Jan. 31 was announced as deadline for use of the old notes.

The Jan. 31 deadline was, however, met with outrage from Nigerians, forcing the apex bank to extend the deadline to Feb. 10 after which the notes would seize to be legal tender.

Meanwhile, governors of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara approached the Supreme Court on Feb. 3, requesting that the extention should be beyond Feb. 10 as announced by the CBN.

Following the suit, a seven-member panel of the apex court, led by John Okoro gave the order suspending the Feb. 10 deadline till Feb. 15, when the suit would be determined.

NAN Correspondent, who went round some parts of the FCT on Sunday to monitor use of the old notes, discovered they were being rejected in public places like fuelling stations, market places and parks.

Lagos shuts school over pupil’s death, father alleges cover-up

The Lagos State Government has ordered the shut down of Chrisland International School pending the outcome of the investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of a pupil, Whitney Adeniran, who died during the school’s inter-house sports at Agege stadium, in the Agege area of the state.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, confirmed the development during a telephone conversation with our correspondent on Sunday.

He said, “We are investigating the matter but as a first step, we are going to shut down the school (Chrisland) tomorrow (Monday) to allow for a full investigation.

“The Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasadee Adefisayo, has spoken with the father of the child to sympathise with him and commiserate with the family.”

PUNCH Metro gathered that two narratives had been trailing the events that led to Whitney’s death during the school’s sporting activities at the stadium on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

While eyewitnesses, the school management and the doctor that attended to Whitney when she was rushed to hospital for treatment claimed that the 12-year-old pupil slumped and died of cardiac arrest, the pupil’s father, Michael, confirmed to the BBC Pidgin that his daughter was electrocuted.

Naira redesign: Ekiti sues Buhari’s govt, urges S/Court to stop implementation of policy

The Ekiti State Government has applied to be joined as a Co-Plaintiff in a suit against the Federal Government at the Supreme Court of Nigeria on the Naira redesign policy and the deadline issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the swap of old notes for new ones.

The Application for Joinder was filed on Friday at the Supreme Court by the Ekiti State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dayo Apata, SAN seeking three reliefs.

The suit with the number SC/CV/162/2023 has Attorneys General of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara as Plaintiffs while the Attorney General of the Federation is the Defendant.

The three reliefs being sought by the Attorney General of Ekiti State are; ” Leave off this Honourable Court to join the Applicants as a Co-Plaintiff in this suit,

“An Order of this Court joining Attorney General of Ekiti State as a Co-Plaintiff in this Suit, and for such order or further ordered that this Honourable Court may seem fit to make in this circumstance of this suit.

“Some of the grounds upon which the application was premised include acute shortage in the supply of naira notes in the State since the announcement of the policy by the Federal Government through the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

Petrol tanker catches fire inside Kwara filling station

Property worth N589.6 million was saved from inferno in Ilorin, Kwara state, late Saturday night when a petrol tanker discharging fuel at a filling station reportedly caught fire.

The incident reportedly occurred at M. M. Rodiat Nigeria Limited filling station located along Sobi Specialist Hospital Road, Ayegbami junction, Ilorin, Ilorin East local government area of Kwara state at about 10:05 pm.

It was also gathered that some neighbours informed men of the state Fire Service, whose efforts reportedly saved property being consumed by the inferno.

The Head, Media and Publicity of the State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, confirmed that no life was lost in the accident.

“On the brigade arrival at the scene of occurrence, the blazing fire had engulfed the whole tanker due to the terrible nature of the incident.

“However, firemen were able to put out the fire on time and also prevented the burning tanker from affecting the filling station and buildings in the vicinity area.

“The report says the accident was caused due to mechanical problem in the petrol tanker.

