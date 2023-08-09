Today’s Headlines:Tinubu not fair to Igbos-Showunmi, Obasanjo to deliver maiden presidential lecture

Ministerial appointments: Tinubu not fair to Igbos – Segun Showunmi

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Segun Showunmi, has slammed President Bola Tinubu over the manner in which he is constituting his cabinet, claiming he’s not being fair to the southeast zone.

Showunmi claimed that the administration has done quite a lot of things that could be considered as serious missteps.

He made the assertion on Wednesday while featuring on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

Showunmi said he is a little bit uncomfortable with the fact that it’s beginning to seem that his people (southwest) would get larger positions in Tinubu’s government.

He said, “You know I am a Yoruba man. Ironically, I have known Asiwaju for years. So there must be some kind of soft spot there. But I have tried very hard to say “let’s wait until hundred days”. Why? Because there’s a tradition and culture of “let them take hundred days to settle down”.

“But unfortunately for this administration, they have done quite a lot of things that could be considered as serious missteps.

“And they have done it in such a brazen and hurried manner that people are now forced to say no.

Obasanjo to deliver maiden presidential lecture at Catholic varsity

Photo Credit: Vanguard

A profound Catholic University, Godfrey Okoye University is set to welcome the Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on the 25th of August, 2023.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Christian Anieke made this known in his office while officially announcing students’ second-semester examination results for the 2022/23 academic year of the University.

Prof. Anieke said that the former President will visit the University to deliver first presidential lecture on the impact of good governance on national and youth development.

“I want to use this opportunity to announce that we are going to have a very important visitor, former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo here on the 25th of August, 2023.

“He is going to give the first Presidential lecture on the impact of good governance on national development and youth development. He will be the first and we are naming one of the faculty after him,” he said.

On the official announcement of the results, he disclosed that out of 450 students that wrote their final year examination, 170 graduated while others have outstanding to seek out before they would be cleared.

Photo Credit: Google

Lagos announces closure of roads for three days

Photo credit: Premium Times

The Lagos State government has announced a three-day temporary closure of the entrance into CMD Road and the access road to Isheri-Olowora on the Shagamu bound carriageway.

The government made the anniuncement through a statement shared its Instagram handle on Tuesday.

It said the “CMD entrance will be closed for three days for the laying of the final wearing course, commencing from Wednesday, 9th August, 2023.”

The “Access Road to Isheri-Olowora on the Shagamu bound carriageway, by the pedestrian Bridge at Berger bus stop will be closed from Thursday, 10th August, 2023 also for three days, with preparatory works commencing on Wednesday, 9th August, 2023, to enable the reconstruction of the remaining half of the outer lane of the carriageway.

The following traffic management plan has beenearmarked for the duration of the construction works.

“From Thursday, 10th August, 2023, all traffic from theexpressway en-route CMD Road will have the following alternative routes;

i. Motorists on Ojota Interchange will connect CMD Road through the access road after the FMW weighbridge to continue their journeys.

Suspected Fulani bandits kill 3 Taraba farmers

Photo credit: Daily Post

Three farmers have been reportedly killed by suspected Fulani bandits in Taraba State.

The incident which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, was said to have taken place in Funkwa village, Kwambai in Yangtu Special Development Area of the state.

Confirming the report, the Adamawa State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Abudullahi Usman, said the victims were killed on their way to the farm.

Emphasising that they were attacked by “gunmen suspected to be Fulani bandits,” he said efforts to track down the perpetrators, who according to him disappeared into the thin air, are in top gear.

According to him, the combined team of police and other security operatives which include soldiers have been assigned the responsibility of fishing out the perpetrators.

He urged those with genuine information about the culprits to not hesitate in reaching out to the security agencies.

Also confirming the report, the coordinator of the Special Development Area, Emmanuel Madaki, confirmed that the bandits killed the victims while they were on the way to their farms.

He gave the names of the victims as Rimamskep Atenji, Andekwab Yakubu Ashasim and ElKannah Akyara.

Madaki, stated that the victims are all of Kuteb extraction, said: “It is unfortunate that incidences of attacks are still happening on the Kuteb people when a peace accord between Fulani and Kuteb people is in place.”

Venomnews (

)