Today’s Headlines:Tinubu Nominates Wike El-Rufai Others As Ministers; Tinubu To Labour: Give Us More Time

Tinubu Nominates Wike, El-Rufai, Oyetola, Alake, Others As Ministers

Photo Credit:Leadership

President Bola Tinubu has nominated the immediate-past governors of Rivers, Kaduna, Osun and Cross River State as Ministers. The nominees are Nyesom Wike, Nasir E-Rufai, Gboyega Oyetola, and Ben Ayade respectively.

Others on the Ministerial List to be unveiled on the floor of the Senate this Thursday morning include President Tinubu’s top aide, Dele Alake; Lateef Fagbemi, SAN; APC national woman leader, Dr. Betty Edu; former Lagos State Commissioner for Budget Planning, Wale Edun; ex-Minister of State for Health, Prof. Ali Pate, and ex-deputy governor of CBN, Adebayo Adelabu from Oyo State.

LEADERSHIP reports that Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, had two days ago said the President personally told him the Ministerial List will be ready by Thursday, hence he needed prayer to make the right choice.

Photo Credit:Google

Tinubu To Labour: Give Us More Time

Photo Credit:The Nation papers

President Bola Tinubu yesterday urged Labour to give his administration more time to attend to their demands.

Also, the presidency said the Federal Government was taking time to roll out palliatives to avoid mistakes.

They were reacting to the protest notice issued by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Labour rejected the hike in the pump price of petrol to N617 per litre, asking the Federal Government to reverse all anti-worker policies within seven days or face a mass protest.

The NLC took the decision at the end of an emergency Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Tuesday.

But, the Ministry of Justice reminded Labour that embarking on strike would amount to contempt of court given a pending order and suit.

President Tinubu’s plea was conveyed by the House of Representatives Speaker, Tajudeen Abass, who led the leadership to a meeting with him

The House expressed its readiness to intervene to prevent the planned protest billed to begin on August 2.

Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Olu Verheijen, at a briefing after a meeting between government and Labour, said talks would continue tomorrow and that the parley was productive.

Verheijen was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Kachollom Daju.

Don’t Lose Hope, Kumuyi Tells Nigerians

Photo Credit:The Nation papers

The General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, has urged fellow Nigerians not to lose hope in the country because of the prevailing hardship in the land.

He said greater possibilities lie ahead with prayers, plans, and pursuit of endeavours through positive disposition and hope in God.

The cleric urged the youths not to be intimidated by the current economic challenges, saying they need to wake up and pursue their goals with determination and diligence.

Addressing reporters at Ogbomoso in Oyo State to kick off the July 2023 Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK), Kumuyi said: “Don’t let anyone tell you that we are down. Look at the economy, look at petrol. Prices are going higher and higher. No. It takes you to wake up, and with faith in God, we can do something.

According to him, it takes a person with good intentions, backed up with effective action, to deliver Nigeria from the present economic challenges.

The preacher noted that throughout history, nations and communities that faced severe economic crises rebounded through the actions of some individuals with drive and determination to turn things around.

I Haven’t Enriched Myself With Nigeria’s Wealth_Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, said he did not corruptly enrich himself with the country’s wealth during his eight years as president. Buhari disclosed this when he received the Katsina State leadership of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) in Daura.

The former president said nobody could blackmail him for illicit enrichment while in office.

Buhari, who spoke in Hausa, said, “I haven’t enriched myself with the nation’s wealth and nobody can accuse me of such act; anybody who accused me is only wasting his time.

“Apart from this house and the other two in Kaduna, I have no house in other parts of the country or outside Nigeria. Farming is my major occupation and I have cattle and other animals in my farm. That is all.”

Earlier, the state chairman of AFAN, Ya’u Umar Gwojo-gwojo, commended the ex-president for revitalising the agricultural sector through various intervention programmes.

Gwojo-gwojo said the Nigerian economy registered positive growth under the Buhari administration in spite of the gloomy outlook in the global economy and the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. He explained that Buhari’s programmes and policies had significantly improved agricultural activities and boosted food production and security in the North-west and other regions of the country.

