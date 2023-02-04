Today’s Headlines:Tinubu My Tested, Trusted Successor -Buhari, Okey Ahiwe Wins Abia PDP Governorship

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu My Tested, Trusted Successor – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has again formally endorsed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as his successor.

The president, who made his position known at the APC political rally in Lafia, Nasarawa State on Saturday, therefore, called on the electorate to massively vote for Tinubu/Shettima ticket on Feb. 25.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the renewed endorsement of Tinubu/Shettima ticket by the president might be a direct political message to the opposition parties who had been spreading news of alleged cracks in the leadership of the APC occasioned by Naira and fuel shortages across the country.

Okey Ahiwe Wins Abia PDP Governorship Primary

The immediate past Chief of Staff to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Chief Okey Ahiwe has won the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship primary election in the State.

The election became necessary following the demise of Prof. Uche Ikonne who was to fly the party’s flag in the 2023 general election.

The Chairman of the PDP Primary Election Committee, Governor Godwin Obaseki announced the results as follows.

I Will Take Decision In 7 Days To End Crisis – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to give him seven days to resolve the cash crunch that has become a problem across the country from the policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to replace high value Naira notes with new ones.

The President made the call on Friday while speaking to the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) who came to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to seek solutions to the cash crunch which they said was threatening the good records of the administration in transforming the economy.

President Buhari, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said the currency re-design would give a boost to the economy and provide long-term benefits while expressing doubts about the commitment of banks in particular to the success of the policy.

Buhari Accuses Banks Of Greed, Inefficiency

President Muhammadu Buhari has accused banks of greed and inefficiency over the newly-designed naira notes, saying a further extension of the deadline won’t even help them.

He said this on Friday when the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors visited him at the State House in Abuja.

The Nigerian leader told the APC governors, who visited following the hardships associated with the newly-designed notes and the attendant outcry, that he is aware of the situation.

Gunmen Kill Judge During Court Proceedings In Imo

Nnaemeka Ugboma, a judge and the chairman of the customary court in Ejemekwuru, Oguta LGA of Imo state, has been killed.

The judge was shot dead when gunmen reportedly invaded the court during proceedings on Thursday.

A source from the community told TheCable that the bandits came on motorcycles and proceeded to the courtroom where the judge was presiding.

The incident ended the court proceeding as lawyers, court staff, and litigants scampered for safety.

