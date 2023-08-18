Today’s Headlines:Tinubu Meets With Mbah, Kaigama In Aso Rock; Be security conscious – Taraba gov tells corps members

Tinubu Meets With Mbah, Kaigama In Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu on Friday met with the governor of Enugu state, Mr Peter Mbah and the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Archdiocese, His Grace Ignatius Kaigama at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Although details of the meetings were not made known to the press, it was gathered that the Enugu State Governor met the President over the development and security of the state.

Be Security Conscious–Kefas

Members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) posted to Taraba State for their one-year mandatory service have been urged to be security conscious.

Governor Agbu Kefas gave the advice on Friday during the swearing-in ceremony for the 2023 Batch ‘B’ stream 2 corps members at Sibre, the administrative headquarters of the NYSC orientation camp in Ardo-Kola Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking through the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Joseph Joshua, the governor identified the quest for national unity as one of the numerous objectives of the NYSC programme.

Olubadan Suspends Chief Over Forceful Eviction oif Landlords

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, has suspended one of his chiefṣ, Mogaji Wale Oladoja.

DAILY POST learnt that Oladoja, who is the Mogaji of the Akinsola family, was suspended by the traditional ruler over the alleged forceful eviction of some landlords in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State.

DAILY POST had reported that scores of residents of Alaja Phase One, Alaja Phase Two, Isagunna, and Aponmode communities in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State staged a protest over an alleged forceful eviction from their property by Oladoja. https://dailypost.ng/2023/08/18/ibadan-residents-protest-alleged-forceful-eviction-seek-assemblys-intervention

The residents, who are landlords and landladies in the communities, stormed the premises of the State House of Assembly to register their grievances on Thursday.

The protesters alleged that their homes had been invaded by Mogaji of the Akinsola family compound in Ibadan, Chief Wale Oladoja, in a bid to evict them.

The residents who claimed that they had been occupying the land for decades said they were surprised to hear that someone had gotten a court injunction to evict them from their properties.

The decision to suspend Oladoja was taken during an emergency meeting convened by the Olubadan on Friday, DAILY POST learnt.

The meeting had the Olubadan, members of his advisory council, representatives of Ibadan Mogajis, Chief Asimiyu Ariori, Oladoja, and representatives of the residents of the affected communities in attendance.

Oladoja in his argument said he made several attempts to resolve the matter before he decided to take action.

The Ashipa of Ibadanland, Biodun Kola-Daisi, who spoke on behalf of the Olubadan, noted that Oladoja did not follow the code of conduct usually handed down to both Mogajis and Baales when being appointed.

Kola-Daisi, on behalf of the Olubadan, then announced the suspension of Oladoja.

He said: “Several facts were established here today and they pointed to the fact that Mogaji Akinsola (Oladoja) did not follow the code of conduct usually handed down to both Mogajis and Baales when being appointed.

“In this instance, the case was already in the palace, but, did you inform the palace before the police was invited? Your action inconvenienced, [and] embarrassed the Olubadan stool and the Ibadanland. You crossed the line and the Council has decided that you be suspended as Mogaji, you are ordered to tender a public apology to the people inconvenienced.

“You defied Olubadan, took the law into your hands by going ahead to take such a drastic decision. This will serve as a deterrent to others who fail to appreciate and recognize the responsibility their position as either Baale or Mogaji entails. Your suspension will last for as long as it takes to resolve the problem you have created.”

NYSC Swears In 2085 Corps members In Akwa Ibom

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Friday, August 18, 2023, swore in 2,085 members of the 2023 Batch ‘B’ Stream II deployment in Akwa Ibom State.

The chief judge of the state, Justice Ekaette Obot, performed the swearing-in ceremony of the corp members at the NYSC orientation camp in Ikot Itie Udung, Nsit Atai.

The state coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Chinyere Ekwe, speaking after the swearing-in, revealed that the corp members, comprising 961 males and 1,124 females, are already adjusting to the regimented life in the camp.

Ekwe further noted that the peaceful environment and welfare packages from the state government made prospective corps members desirous of serving in the state.

She encouraged the corp members to study all publications issued to them at the point of documentation and also obey all camp rules and regulations, as well as participate actively in all activities.

She further sought the intervention of the state government in addressing the various challenges they face in the camp, which include infrastructural decay and a lack of power supply from the national grid.

Governor Umo Eno, who declared the camp open, said his administration attaches great importance to efforts geared towards sustaining the gains of the scheme and will prioritise their welfare.

He advised them to take full advantage of the camp activities to enrich themselves by focusing on the lessons to be learnt from the lectures, drills, skills acquisition, citizenship and leadership training, social activities, as well as games and sports.

On his part, the Commissioner of Police, Olatoye Durosinmi, assured corps members of their safety.

“I want to assure you that you are safe here, inasmuch as I’m prepared to keep you safe, you must play your part by ensuring that you shun every form of crime and criminality. Do not join any cult group or indulge in cult activity,” he said.

Advising them to shun drug abuse and unnecessary travel, CP Durosinmi urged them “to make friends across the ethnic groups and obey the rule of the camp.”

