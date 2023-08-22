Today’s Headlines:Tinubu Makes History With New Cabinet; Niger:We’re More Likely to Use Force—ECOWAS

Tinubu Makes History With New Cabinet

President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has made history with the largest cabinet in Nigeria’s history, comprising 48 ministers, 45 of whom were cleared and sworn in on Monday. This marked a significant increase from the previous administration, which had 36 ministers. Tinubu’s government also established new ministries, including the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, responsible for developing Nigeria’s maritime sector, and the Ministry of Tourism, now a stand-alone entity. Notably, a Minister of State for Petroleum, Gas, a first-time position, was appointed.

However, Tinubu’s decision to appoint 48 ministers has drawn criticism for creating a bloated structure straining the country’s resources. The government also faced backlash for allocating N1.37 billion for housing allowances amid economic challenges.

Tinubu’s administration has significantly reshaped Nigeria’s government structure, introducing new ministries and appointing numerous ministers. The implications of these changes on the economy and governance remain to be seen.

At their swearing in, female ministers displayed courteousness, and the historic appointment of the first-ever FCT indigenous minister generated enthusiasm. A cheer resonated as the former Rivers State governor assumed the role of FCT minister, reflecting the palpable excitement in the air.

Niger: We’re More Likely to Use Force — ECOWAS

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) stated yesterday that it might resort to military intervention to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic if the military junta, led by Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani, insisted on his three-year transition plan before reinstating civilian rule. ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah, addressed these matters on Channels Television’s morning show, Sunrise Daily. He also rejected suggestions that ECOWAS was influenced by a foreign power.

Ambassador Musah clarified that the possibility of ECOWAS employing military force to restore constitutional order in Niger was high. When asked to rate on a scale of 1-10 the likelihood of ECOWAS deploying force in Niger, Amb Musah said, “Personaly, my wish is that it should be at zero, but I think given the posture of the regime, I will put it at 7, because if they continue to frustrate the non-violent proposal to reinstate constitutional order and then give an unacceptable timetable for return to constitutional order, they make the use of force more likely.”

Ambassador Musah also refuted claims of external powers manipulating ECOWAS’ efforts to resolve the political instability in Niger Republic. He emphasized that ECOWAS hadn’t factored in the intricacies of both national and multinational stakeholders on the ground.

Tinubu to Ministers: Serve Nigeria, Not Regions or States

Exactly 84 days after assuming power, President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet commenced its operations yesterday. During the swearing-in ceremony of the 45 ministers at the State House Conference Centre (Old Banquet Hall) in Abuja, President Tinubu urged them to prioritize “integrity, dignity, and effective service” in their respective roles, emphasizing their responsibility to the nation rather than their individual states or regions.

President Tinubu acknowledged the current “daunting” challenges the country faces and emphasized the necessity for the ministers to implement “long overdue” reforms and restore the public’s confidence in the government. He stressed that their tasks begin immediately, and they must fulfill the expectations of Nigerians.

He reminded the new cabinet members that they are ministers of the entire country, not just representatives of a specific region or state. Notably, President Tinubu submitted a list of 48 ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation, yet only 45 were ultimately cleared.

On August 16, President Tinubu allocated portfolios to the successfully appointed ministers. Over the weekend, these ministers-designate completed their documentation at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume.

Governorship Poll: Tension In Kano As Tribunal Reserves Judgment

Tension arose in Kano on Monday as protesters defied a police ban and marched to the Government House, urging the judiciary to ensure justice in the election petition before the tribunal.

The State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has reserved judgment in the petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to challenge the victory of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).﻿

The tribunal’s decision coincided with protests convened by the Kano State Civil Society Situation Room and NNPP supporters, demanding justice amidst allegations of attempted bribery of tribunal panel members.﻿

Despite a police ban on street protests, a demonstration took place, prompted by news of planned counter-protests by supporters of both APC and NNPP.﻿

During the resumed hearing of the governorship election petition tribunal, senior officials of the NNPP-led Kano State government and APC leaders attended the Kano State High Court for the adoption of final written addresses.﻿

The high turnout of prominent figures was related to concerns raised by Justice Flora Ngozi Azinge, chair of Panel 1 Kano National and State Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal, about attempts to influence decisions.﻿

This led to accusations between parties, with the Kano state government implying APC’s involvement in bribery, while APC accused the NNPP-led government of intimidating the judiciary.﻿

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) sought an audience with the judge to uncover those behind the alleged bribery advances.﻿

During Monday’s tribunal session, government officials, including the Secretary to the State Government and top aides of the state governor, were present. Similarly, leaders of the APC, including the deputy chairman and secretary of the party, arrived early.﻿

Armed police officers were stationed around the court premises, and the tribunal heard final addresses from the respondents and the petitioner.﻿

Counsel for APC argued that evidence showed Governor Yusuf wasn’t an NNPP member before the election, and there were deficiencies in ballot papers used for Yusuf’s victory.﻿

Counsel for Governor Yusuf contended that all witnesses presented by the petitioner were impostors.﻿

NNPP’s counsel referred to a Supreme Court ruling that outsiders cannot define membership.﻿

Chairman of the tribunal panel assured fairness and an earlier judgment within the legal time frame.﻿

ChatterBoxx (

)